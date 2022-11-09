Advanced search
    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
  Report
2022-11-09
131.80 EUR   +0.76%
10:44aAfr : New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
11/03NEW WORK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/21NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/09/2022 | 10:44am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.11.2022 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2022_Bericht.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2022_Report.pdf

09.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
End of News EQS News Service

1483539  09.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
