SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AFR : New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/05/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 
2021-05-05 / 20:33 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q1_2021_Bericht.pdf 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q1_2021_Report.pdf 
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021 
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2021_Bericht.pdf 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021 
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2021_Report.pdf 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      New Work SE 
              Dammtorstraße 30 
              20354 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.new-work.se 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1193055 2021-05-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193055&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 14:33 ET (18:33 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 274 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2021 34,9 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net cash 2021 57,9 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 1 402 M 1 683 M 1 682 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 924
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 237,40 €
Last Close Price 249,50 €
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer
Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORK SE-10.89%1 685
FACEBOOK INC16.55%902 699
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%138 991
TWITTER, INC.0.46%43 310
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.11%37 532
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 375