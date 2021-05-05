DGAP-AFR : New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2021-05-05 / 20:33
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q1_2021_Bericht.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q1_2021_Report.pdf
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2021_Bericht.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Quartalsberichte/en/NEW_WORK_SE_Q3_2021_Report.pdf
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Dammtorstraße 30
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se
