MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  New Work SE    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR : New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/17/2020 | 06:05am EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE 
New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-17 / 12:04 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Name:                         |New Work SE          | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Dammtorstraße 30| 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |20354                | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|City:                         |Hamburg              | 
|                              |Germany              | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|5299002VHN50DM9T9H37 | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Virtus Opportunities Trust                      | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|15 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
|             |% of voting| % of voting|  Total of|Total number| 
|             |     rights|      rights| both in %|   of voting| 
|             |attached to|     through|   (7.a. +|      rights| 
|             |     shares| instruments|     7.b.)| pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|   (total of|          |Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|     7.b.1 +|          |            | 
|             |           |      7.b.2)|          |            | 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
|New          |     3.38 %|      0.00 %|    3.38 %|     5620435| 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
|Previous     |      n/a %|       n/a %|     n/a %|           /| 
|notification |           |            |          |            | 
+-------------+-----------+------------+----------+------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000NWRK013|          0|      189914|     0.00 %|      3.38 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |         189914         |         3.38 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |         |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
|Name|      % of voting|      % of voting| Total of both (if at| 
|    |    rights (if at|   rights through|    least 5% or more)| 
|    |least 3% or more)|  instruments (if|                     | 
|    |                 |   at least 5% or|                     | 
|    |                 |            more)|                     | 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|16 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  New Work SE 
          Dammtorstraße 30 
          20354 Hamburg 
          Germany 
Internet: https://www.new-work.se 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155986 2020-12-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 06:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 277 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2020 37,2 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net cash 2020 43,4 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,9x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 1 495 M 1 821 M 1 828 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 009
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 249,50 €
Last Close Price 266,00 €
Spread / Highest target 3,76%
Spread / Average Target -6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer
Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer
Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORK SE-8.90%1 821
FACEBOOK INC34.31%785 189
TWITTER68.58%42 865
MATCH GROUP, INC.87.43%40 935
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 541
SINA CORPORATION8.69%2 592
