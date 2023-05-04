Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. New Work SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:45:55 2023-05-04 am EDT
133.10 EUR   -18.84%
10:29aInvestors flee New Work after forecast cut
DP
07:49aHauck Aufhäuser lowers target for New Work to 192 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
07:43aNEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investors flee New Work after forecast cut

05/04/2023 | 10:29am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A forecast cut spoiled the day for investors in New Work on Thursday. The papers of the Xing parent company slid to their lowest level in more than five months. In the afternoon, they were down more than 18 percent at 133.80 euros, making them by far the biggest loser in the moderately weaker SDax index of smaller Borsen stocks.

They thus also tore the 200-day line, which describes the longer-term price trend, and approached their lowest price since the beginning of 2015 of 113.60 euros, reached last September. The chart picture thus continues to cloud over, with the longer-term downward trend since summer 2019 remaining intact. At that time, the shares had reached a record high of just over 380 euros.

The career network expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special effects of 92 to 100 million euros for 2023. That is less than a year earlier.

Analyst Marius Fuhrberg from Warburg Research took the development as an opportunity to cancel his buy recommendation for New Work and now rate it "hold". He reduced his price target from 250 to 170 euros and revised his forecasts for 2023 to 2025 downward. He justified the new investment recommendation with the lack of positive price drivers in the coming months. The labor market has recently been uninspiring, so that the demand for solutions to recruit staff is lower, he said.

Analyst Nicole Winkler from Hauck & Aufhäuser also reacted to the news from New Work with a price target reduction from 215 to 192 euros. However, the expert reiterated her buy recommendation. The fundamental trends are intact, even if the news situation for the job mediator is likely to remain lukewarm for the time being./ajx/bek/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW WORK SE -18.90% 133 Delayed Quote.7.47%
SDAX -0.23% 13638.46 Delayed Quote.14.62%
Analyst Recommendations on NEW WORK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 328 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2023 43,7 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net cash 2023 52,7 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 922 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 887
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 164,00 €
Average target price 201,75 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer
Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORK SE7.47%1 019
META PLATFORMS, INC.96.97%607 444
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-29.13%27 796
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-14.49%11 861
MATCH GROUP, INC.-19.16%9 348
WEIBO CORPORATION-15.06%3 821
