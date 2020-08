Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 278 M 329 M 329 M Net income 2020 37,1 M 43,9 M 43,9 M Net cash 2020 36,8 M 43,5 M 43,5 M P/E ratio 2020 42,7x Yield 2020 0,94% Capitalization 1 585 M 1 886 M 1 876 M EV / Sales 2020 5,57x EV / Sales 2021 5,02x Nbr of Employees 1 963 Free-Float 49,8% Chart NEW WORK SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 257,50 € Last Close Price 282,00 € Spread / Highest target 9,93% Spread / Average Target -8,69% Spread / Lowest Target -20,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NEW WORK SE -3.42% 1 886 FACEBOOK 27.94% 747 358 TWITTER 18.60% 29 980 MATCH GROUP, INC. 39.03% 29 956 LINE CORPORATION 1.31% 12 323 SINA CORPORATION -0.88% 2 617