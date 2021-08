Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 284 M 334 M 334 M Net income 2021 37,0 M 43,5 M 43,5 M Net cash 2021 73,2 M 86,1 M 86,1 M P/E ratio 2021 39,5x Yield 2021 1,06% Capitalization 1 461 M 1 719 M 1 718 M EV / Sales 2021 4,89x EV / Sales 2022 4,31x Nbr of Employees 1 704 Free-Float 46,8% Chart NEW WORK SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 260,00 € Average target price 268,40 € Spread / Average Target 3,23% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEW WORK SE -7.14% 1 719 FACEBOOK INC 33.08% 1 024 896 TWITTER, INC. 24.41% 53 646 KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 0.00% 45 405 MATCH GROUP, INC. -3.57% 40 356 BUMBLE INC. 0.00% 5 844