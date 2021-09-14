Log in
    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/14 05:30:00 am
233.5 EUR   +0.65%
05:12aNEW WORK : appoints Peter Opdemom as new B2C Executive Board member
PU
08/09NEW WORK : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/06NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
NEW WORK : appoints Peter Opdemom as new B2C Executive Board member

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Hamburg, 14 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board at NEW WORK SE, parent company of, for instance, XING, the leading online business network in German-speaking countries, has appointed Peter Opdemom (53) as a new B2C Executive Board member. From 1 January 2022, Peter will assume responsibility for B2C activities for the XING, kununu and XING Marketing Solutions brands.

With a PhD in economics, Peter has over twenty-five years of experience in the telecommunications industry. At present, Peter is managing director at Cologne-based mobile phone and internet provider congstar, where he is responsible for marketing, sales and customer service. Since joining the company in 2016, congstar has seen its customer base pass the 5 million mark, with revenues also rising significantly from year to year. At the same time, congstar has evolved to become an industry leader in customer satisfaction. Peter has also held numerous sales and marketing management roles at Deutsche Telekom, including responsibility for the wholesale business at T-Mobile US as well as managerial positions at T-Mobile UK and Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

Martin Weiss, Chair of the NEW WORK SE Supervisory Board, said: 'I'm delighted that NEW WORK SE has appointed Peter Opdemom, an extremely experienced B2C board member who has repeatedly shown that he can achieve keen user focus along with impressive brand growth. With Peter on board at NEW WORK SE, we'll continue to enhance user focus within the company's main B2C brands and elevate their relevance in the future.'

Disclaimer

New Work SE published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW WORK SE
05:12aNEW WORK : appoints Peter Opdemom as new B2C Executive Board member
PU
08/09NEW WORK : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/06NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
08/05RESULTS : Conference Call Q2 2021
PU
08/05NEW WORK : grows revenues, EBITDA and net profit during first half of 2021
PU
08/05NEW WORK : Quarterly Report II/2021
PU
08/04New Work Se Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
07/26NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/23PRESS RELEASE : ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointm..
DJ
07/15NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on NEW WORK SE
Financials
Sales 2021 284 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2021 37,6 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net cash 2021 52,7 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 1 304 M 1 539 M 1 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 704
Free-Float 46,8%
Managers and Directors
Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer
Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORK SE-17.14%1 539
FACEBOOK INC37.84%1 061 549
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%53 744
TWITTER, INC.10.18%47 507
MATCH GROUP, INC.7.16%44 846
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 547