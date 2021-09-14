NEW WORK : appoints Peter Opdemom as new B2C Executive Board member

Hamburg, 14 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board at NEW WORK SE, parent company of, for instance, XING, the leading online business network in German-speaking countries, has appointed Peter Opdemom (53) as a new B2C Executive Board member. From 1 January 2022, Peter will assume responsibility for B2C activities for the XING, kununu and XING Marketing Solutions brands.

With a PhD in economics, Peter has over twenty-five years of experience in the telecommunications industry. At present, Peter is managing director at Cologne-based mobile phone and internet provider congstar, where he is responsible for marketing, sales and customer service. Since joining the company in 2016, congstar has seen its customer base pass the 5 million mark, with revenues also rising significantly from year to year. At the same time, congstar has evolved to become an industry leader in customer satisfaction. Peter has also held numerous sales and marketing management roles at Deutsche Telekom, including responsibility for the wholesale business at T-Mobile US as well as managerial positions at T-Mobile UK and Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

Martin Weiss, Chair of the NEW WORK SE Supervisory Board, said: 'I'm delighted that NEW WORK SE has appointed Peter Opdemom, an extremely experienced B2C board member who has repeatedly shown that he can achieve keen user focus along with impressive brand growth. With Peter on board at NEW WORK SE, we'll continue to enhance user focus within the company's main B2C brands and elevate their relevance in the future.'