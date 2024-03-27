EQS-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Investment
New Work SE: Majority shareholder Burda Digital SE increases its stake in New Work SE to about 74 percent

27-March-2024 / 20:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) today determined as a result of the annual shareholder identification carried out by external service providers that Burda Digital SE has increased its stake in the company to about 74 percent.  
 



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 419 131-793
Fax: +49 (0)40 419 131-44
E-mail: ir@new-work.se
Internet:https://www.new-work.se
ISIN: DE000NWRK013
WKN: NWRK01
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1869195

 
