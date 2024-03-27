New Work SE: Majority shareholder Burda Digital SE increases its stake in New Work SE to about 74 percent

EQS-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Investment
New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) today determined as a result of the annual shareholder identification carried out by external service providers that Burda Digital SE has increased its stake in the company to about 74 percent.
End of Inside Information
