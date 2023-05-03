Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. New Work SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:18:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
154.50 EUR   -6.25%
01:05pNew Work Se : New Work SE reduces forecast for pro forma EBITDA and pro forma revenue growth
EQ
05/02Afr : New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
05/02Afr : New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Work SE: New Work SE reduces forecast for pro forma EBITDA and pro forma revenue growth

05/03/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning
New Work SE: New Work SE reduces forecast for pro forma EBITDA and pro forma revenue growth

03-May-2023 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) is adjusting its forecasts for the fiscal year. After the prognosis given in the annual report 2022, the market situation and consequently the demand for digital recruiting solutions has deteriorated. As the Executive Board of New Work SE has decided to nevertheless invest further into its long-term strategy, the company is adjusting its forecasts. While growth in the single-digit percentage range or a pro forma EBITDA between € 108 - 111 million was previously assumed, the company now expects pro forma EBITDA in the corridor between € 92 - 100 million in fiscal year 2023 (pro forma EBITDA fiscal year 2022: € 104 million). In addition, the forecast for pro forma revenue development has been adjusted. The company now expects revenues for fiscal year 2023 to be at the previous year's level (previously: "growth in the single-digit percentage range"). 

 

* Pro forma figures are adjusted for non-recurring extraordinary effects.



End of Inside Information

03-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 419 131-793
Fax: +49 (0)40 419 131-44
E-mail: ir@new-work.se
Internet: https://www.new-work.se
ISIN: DE000NWRK013
WKN: NWRK01
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1623839

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1623839  03-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623839&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 335 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2023 46,7 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net cash 2023 55,6 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 926 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 887
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 164,80 €
Average target price 207,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer
Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORK SE7.99%1 017
META PLATFORMS, INC.98.80%623 205
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-28.43%28 072
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-15.94%12 095
MATCH GROUP, INC.-16.63%10 016
WEIBO CORPORATION-15.85%4 025
