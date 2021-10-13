Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. New Work SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-13 / 20:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           New Work SE 
 
 Street:                         Dammtorstraße 30 
 
 Postal code:                    20354 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299002VHN50DM9T9H37 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Invesco Ltd. 
 City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds) 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 08 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               5.48 %                     0.00 %       5.48 %                              5620435 
 
 Previous                          4.71 %                     0.00 %       4.71 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000NWRK013               0         308222            0 %         5.48 % 
 
 Total                    308222                        5.48 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0                0 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 Invesco Ltd.                                      %                                        %                        % 
 
 Invesco Holding                                   %                                        %                        % 
 Company Limited 
 
 Invesco Holding                                   %                                        %                        % 
 Company (US), Inc. 
 
 Oppenheimer 
 Acquisition                                       %                                        %                        % 
 Corporation 
 
 OppenheimerFunds, Inc.                            %                                        %                        % 
 
 Invesco Group                                     %                                        %                        % 
 Services, Inc. 
 
 Invesco Advisers, Inc.                       5.48 %                                        %                   5.48 % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 13 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      New Work SE 
              Dammtorstraße 30 
              20354 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.new-work.se 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1240625 2021-10-13

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240625&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 14:51 ET (18:51 GMT)

All news about NEW WORK SE
02:52pNEW WORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
02:52pNEW WORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
10/12NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
09/14NEW WORK : appoints Peter Opdemom as new B2C Executive Board member
PU
08/09NEW WORK : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/06NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
08/05RESULTS : Conference Call Q2 2021
PU
08/05NEW WORK : grows revenues, EBITDA and net profit during first half of 2021
PU
08/05NEW WORK : Quarterly Report II/2021
PU
08/04New Work Se Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW WORK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 284 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2021 37,6 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net cash 2021 52,7 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 340 M 1 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 704
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 198,60 €
Average target price 268,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer
Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORK SE-29.07%1 288
FACEBOOK INC18.53%912 852
TWITTER, INC.13.48%48 932
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.03%44 836
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%44 492
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 020