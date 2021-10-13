Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. New Work SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE
New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.10.2021 / 20:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: New Work SE
Street: Dammtorstraße 30
Postal code: 20354
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002VHN50DM9T9H37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Oct 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.48 % 0.00 % 5.48 % 5620435
Previous notification 4.71 % 0.00 % 4.71 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000NWRK013 0 308222 0 % 5.48 %
Total 308222 5.48 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % %
OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. 5.48 % % 5.48 %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Oct 2021


13.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Dammtorstraße 30
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1240625  13.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about NEW WORK SE
02:52pNEW WORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
02:52pNEW WORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
10/12NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
09/14NEW WORK : appoints Peter Opdemom as new B2C Executive Board member
PU
08/09NEW WORK : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/06NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
08/05RESULTS : Conference Call Q2 2021
PU
08/05NEW WORK : grows revenues, EBITDA and net profit during first half of 2021
PU
08/05NEW WORK : Quarterly Report II/2021
PU
08/04New Work Se Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW WORK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 284 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2021 37,6 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net cash 2021 52,7 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 340 M 1 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 704
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 198,60 €
Average target price 268,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petra von Strombeck Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Franklin Chu Chief Financial Officer
Martin Weiss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Pape Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORK SE-29.07%1 288
FACEBOOK INC18.53%912 852
TWITTER, INC.13.48%48 932
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.03%44 836
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%44 492
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 020