Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
10:55:36 2024-03-12 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
62.3
EUR
+2.81%
+2.84%
-21.83%
New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 12, 2024 at 10:26 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE
New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.03.2024 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
New Work SE Street:
Am Strandkai 1 Postal code:
20457 City:
Hamburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299002VHN50DM9T9H37 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds) City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.08 %
0.00 %
5.08 %
5620435 Previous notification
4.42 %
0.00 %
4.42 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000NWRK013
285346
0
5.08 %
0 % Total
285346
5.08 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany Internet: https://www.new-work.se
End of News
EQS News Service
1857007 12.03.2024 CET/CEST
NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser remains Neutral
Feb. 28
ZD
Transcript : New Work SE, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Feb. 27
New Work SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 26
CI
New Work SE Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 26
CI
NEW WORK : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
Feb. 12
ZD
Transcript : New Work SE - Special Call
Jan. 11
New Work SE Plans Job Cuts, Organizational Changes Amid Investment Program
Jan. 11
MT
New Work SE(XTRA:NWO) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
Dec. 15
CI
NEW WORK : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
Dec. 01
ZD
NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser remains Neutral
Nov. 20
ZD
NEW WORK : Berenberg sticks Neutral
Nov. 10
ZD
New Work after yo-yo course last firm
Nov. 09
DP
Investors use New Work recovery to get out
Nov. 09
DP
Transcript : New Work SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
Nov. 09
Despite declining sales: Xing parent company New Work earns slightly more operationally
Nov. 09
DP
New Work SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 09
CI
NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser remains Neutral
23-10-26
ZD
NEW WORK : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
23-10-05
ZD
NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Neutral rating
23-10-02
ZD
NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Neutral rating
23-09-07
ZD
NEW WORK : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
23-08-15
ZD
NEW WORK : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
23-08-15
ZD
NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser sticks Neutral
23-08-15
ZD
Berenberg lowers target for New Work to 115 euros - 'Hold'
23-08-15
DP
NEW WORK : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
23-08-15
ZD
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
New Work SE, formerly Xing SE, is a Germany-based operator of a social network for business professionals in German-speaking countries. The platform, XING, allows professionals from all kinds of different industries to meet up, find jobs, colleagues, new assignments, cooperation partners, experts and generate business ideas. The Company operates through four segments: The B2C segment involves all of the XING platform's basic features , such us contact management, news, jobs and a number of XING's mobile applications, the B2B E-Recruiting segment offers tools and solutions that able companies to find employees and talent; the Marketing Solutions & Events segment offers organizers targeted event promotions and ad formats companies can use to promote their business within a professional environment, and the kununu International segment enables candidates and employees to learn about and rate companies and potential employers. The Company has offices in Europe and the United States.
More about the company
Last Close Price
60.6
EUR
Average target price
63.75
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.20% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1