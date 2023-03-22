Xing parent New Work expects lower growth in 2023

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Xing parent New Work expects weaker growth this year. Group revenue adjusted for special effects (pro forma revenue) is expected to increase in the single-digit percentage range, the SDax company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. In the previous year, New Work had still increased sales by a good tenth to 313.4 million euros. In its pro forma figures, New Work excludes effects such as transactions, goodwill impairments and restructuring.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (pro forma EBITDA) are also expected to grow in the single-digit percentage range. In the process, the career network wants to make more money with its recruiting products and the expansion of the job market. 2022 adjusted operating profit rose by 6.6 percent to 104.1 million euros. On the bottom line, New Work earned 46.1 million euros, up from 43.3 million in the previous year./ngu/stk