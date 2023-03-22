Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. New Work SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:03:14 2023-03-22 am EDT
161.40 EUR    0.00%
02:27aXing parent New Work expects lower growth in 2023
DP
03/03NEW WORK : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
02/27NEW WORK : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xing parent New Work expects lower growth in 2023

03/22/2023 | 02:27am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Xing parent New Work expects weaker growth this year. Group revenue adjusted for special effects (pro forma revenue) is expected to increase in the single-digit percentage range, the SDax company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. In the previous year, New Work had still increased sales by a good tenth to 313.4 million euros. In its pro forma figures, New Work excludes effects such as transactions, goodwill impairments and restructuring.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (pro forma EBITDA) are also expected to grow in the single-digit percentage range. In the process, the career network wants to make more money with its recruiting products and the expansion of the job market. 2022 adjusted operating profit rose by 6.6 percent to 104.1 million euros. On the bottom line, New Work earned 46.1 million euros, up from 43.3 million in the previous year./ngu/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW WORK SE 3.33% 161.4 Delayed Quote.5.77%
SDAX 1.56% 12985.61 Delayed Quote.8.89%
Chart NEW WORK SE
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
