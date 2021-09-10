New World Development : Appointment of an Independent Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0017)

APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Chan Johnson Ow has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and member of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee of the Board with effect from 10 September 2021.

The board of directors (the "Board") of New World Development Company Limited (新世界 發展有限公司) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chan Johnson Ow has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee of the Board with effect from 10 September 2021.

Mr. Chan Johnson Ow ("Mr. Chan"), aged 56, is a managing director of Key Step Capital Limited. He is also a consultant to a leading global alternative investment management firm. He has over 28 years of experience in investment banking and investments at Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, SSG Capital Management (now known as ARES SSG) and Deutsche Bank AG. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Legal Studies from University of California, Berkeley. Except as disclosed, Mr. Chan did not hold directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years or any position with the Company or other members of the Group.

Mr. Chan does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chan does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Mr. Chan will enter into a letter of appointment with the Company as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a fixed term of three years commencing from 10 September 2021, subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Chan will receive a director's fee of HK$414,000 per annum (with additional fee of HK$90,000 and HK$45,000 for acting as member of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee respectively) as determined by the Board with the authorisation granted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company.