Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. New World Development Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    17   HK0000608585

NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(17)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New World Development : Appointment of an Independent Non-executive Director

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0017)

APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Chan Johnson Ow has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and member of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee of the Board with effect from 10 September 2021.

The board of directors (the "Board") of New World Development Company Limited (新世界 發展有限公司) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chan Johnson Ow has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee of the Board with effect from 10 September 2021.

Mr. Chan Johnson Ow ("Mr. Chan"), aged 56, is a managing director of Key Step Capital Limited. He is also a consultant to a leading global alternative investment management firm. He has over 28 years of experience in investment banking and investments at Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, SSG Capital Management (now known as ARES SSG) and Deutsche Bank AG. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Legal Studies from University of California, Berkeley. Except as disclosed, Mr. Chan did not hold directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years or any position with the Company or other members of the Group.

Mr. Chan does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chan does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Mr. Chan will enter into a letter of appointment with the Company as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a fixed term of three years commencing from 10 September 2021, subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Chan will receive a director's fee of HK$414,000 per annum (with additional fee of HK$90,000 and HK$45,000 for acting as member of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee respectively) as determined by the Board with the authorisation granted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company.

1

Save for the information set out above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing The Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Mr. Chan.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Chan to join the Board.

By Order of the Board

Wong Man-Hoi

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, (a) the Executive Directors of the Company are Dr. CHENG Kar-Shun, Henry, Dr. CHENG Chi-Kong, Adrian, Mr. CHENG Chi-Heng, Ms. CHENG Chi-Man, Sonia, Mr. SITT Nam-Hoi, Ms. HUANG Shaomei, Echo and Ms. CHIU Wai-Han, Jenny; (b) the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. DOO Wai-Hoi, William and Mr. CHENG Kar-Shing, Peter; and (c) the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. YEUNG Ping-Leung, Howard, Mr. HO Hau-Hay, Hamilton, Mr. LEE Luen-Wai, John, Mr. LIANG Cheung-Biu, Thomas, Mr. IP Yuk-Keung, Albert and Mr. CHAN Johnson Ow.

2

Disclaimer

New World Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
03:22aSUPPLEMENTAL OFFERING CIRCULAR - NWD : 40262) Guaranteed by New World Developmen..
PU
03:22aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Appointment of an Independent Non-executive Director
PU
09/09NOTICE OF LISTING - NWD FINANCE (BVI : 40262) Guaranteed by New World Developmen..
PU
09/09NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Takes Full Control of Shanghai Tower in $523 Million Dea..
MT
09/08NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Connected Transaction – Acquisition of the Remaini..
PU
09/08NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITE : 17) acquired remaining 50% stake in Shang..
CI
09/03NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : to Fully Redeem $1.2 Billion Worth of Senior Perpetual C..
MT
09/02NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Redemption of Securities
PU
09/01NWS : in Talks to Buy Hong Kong Offices for $176 Million
MT
08/27NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Hong Kong home prices rise for 7th month, near record hi..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 69 736 M 8 969 M 8 969 M
Net income 2021 7 120 M 916 M 916 M
Net Debt 2021 127 B 16 350 M 16 350 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 5,73%
Capitalization 90 473 M 11 632 M 11 636 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New World Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,95 HKD
Average target price 47,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi-Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Hay Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ping-Leung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.42%11 632
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.60%40 547
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.91%27 329
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.46%26 996
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED4.63%25 083
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-22.76%23 759