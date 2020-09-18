New World Development : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0017)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of New World Development Company Limited （新世界發展有限公司）(the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend.

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

