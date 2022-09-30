New World Development : FY2022 Annual Results Presentation (Press Conference)

FY2022
ANNUAL PRESENTATION
MEDIA BRIEFING
30 September 2022
SUMMARY FINANCIALS
FY2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
NWD delivered consistent net profit and underlying profit growth amidst challenging environment
Revenue
On par
68,233
68,213
59,008
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Stable
Net profit attributable to shareholders
1,249
1,152
1,096
Sustainable growth
Underlying profit
6,958
7,085
6,589
Recurring G&A expenses
Capital resources
Net gearing ratio
↓5% YoY
HKD105.0bn 43.2%
HKD 62.2 bn cash and bankIn line with guidance balances
HKD 42.8 bn undrawn lines
Note: All figures in HKD mm except capital resources and per share data.
1
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
SOLID DP AND IP SEGMENTS AMIDST CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
Clear strategy for DP and IP segments enabling satisfactory FY22 segment results
FY22 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Development
Segment results margin
52%
properties
41%
Resilient contracted sales with strong presence in 1st tier cities
85%
from GBA and YRD
FY2022 YoY growth
17%
Positive YoY growth amidst
tough retail environment
Investment
8%
3%
4%
Overall IP K11
Strong K11 performance
Revenue
Segment results
2
DIVIDEND POLICY
STABLE & PROACTIVE CAPITAL RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS
Progressive and sustainable dividend since FY2015
Dividend payout (HKD/share)
1.68 1.76 1.84 1.92
2.04 2.04 2.06 2.06
Dividend yield2
1.20
1.24
1.32
1.36
1.48
1.50
9.4%
0.48
0.52
0.56
FY2015(1)
FY2016(1)
FY2017(1)
FY2018(1)
FY2019(1)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Interim Final
Note:
(1)
Adjusted for 4-to-1 share consolidation
(2)
Dividend yield as of 29th September 2022
3
FUTURE CATALYSTS
NWD WELL POSITIONED TO RIDE ON 4 KEY CATALYSTS
Travel restriction: further relaxations
IP portfolio set to benefit
Dec 2021
Sep 2022
4Q 2022?
Quarantine /
medical
surveillance
21 days
0 + 3 days
0 + 0 day
K11 MUSEA
11 SKIES
Cherry pick projects + SOE partnership in China
Healthy contracted sales outlook
FY22
FY23
FY24
SZ
GZ
SH
Prince
Hanxi
Putuo
Bay
Northern Metropolis: key government development
Abundant farmland at low cost
~12M
sqft GFA in active
dialogue with
relevant authorities
Continuously enhance corporate structure
Maximize shareholder return
Non core
Potential
corporate
disposal
exercise
Streamline
Further
corporate structure
crystallize
& recycle
value
capital
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
New World Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 08:43:05 UTC.