New World Development : FY2022 Annual Results Presentation (Press Conference)

Financials HKD USD Sales 2022 75 091 M 9 566 M 9 566 M Net income 2022 7 311 M 931 M 931 M Net Debt 2022 133 B 16 952 M 16 952 M P/E ratio 2022 7,79x Yield 2022 9,42% Capitalization 55 366 M 7 053 M 7 053 M EV / Sales 2022 2,51x EV / Sales 2023 2,15x Nbr of Employees 30 000 Free-Float 54,3% Chart NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 22,00 HKD Average target price 35,28 HKD Spread / Average Target 60,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Chi Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & General Manager Kar Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director Fu Keung Lau Chief Financial Officer Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director Hau Hay Ho Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED -28.69% 7 053