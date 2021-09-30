Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. New World Development Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    17   HK0000608585

NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(17)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New World Development : Group Announced FY2021 Annual Results

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New World Group Announced FY2021 Annual Results New World Development Company Limited announced FY2021 Annual Results [full story] (in pdf format)

NWS Holdings Limited announced FY2021 Annual Results [full story]

New World Department Store China Limited announced FY2021 Annual Results [full story] (in pdf format)

New World Group FY2021 Annual Results presentation [full story] (in pdf format)

Disclaimer

New World Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
09:12aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Group Announced FY2021 Annual Results
PU
06:47aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Launches Social Housing Enterprise 'New World Build for Good', Gat..
AQ
05:23aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Annual Results Announcement 2020/2021
PU
05:23aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Final Dividend for the year ended 30 June 2021
PU
04:28aHong Kong developer to research how to tackle chronic housing shortage
RE
09/29NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Launches Social Housing Enterprise “New World Build for Good..
PU
09/29Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.7% on Property Sector Strength, Shanghai Down 1.8%
MT
09/27NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : partners with CityU to Accelerate Net Zero Carbon by 2050
AQ
09/24NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : partners with CityU to Accelerate Net Zero Carbon by 2050
PU
09/21Hong Kong shares slip after Evergrande woes rattle global markets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 68 856 M 8 841 M 8 841 M
Net income 2021 7 048 M 905 M 905 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 16 773 M 16 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 6,44%
Capitalization 80 658 M 10 362 M 10 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New World Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,05 HKD
Average target price 46,69 HKD
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi-Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Hay Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ping-Leung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-11.22%10 362
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.60%36 630
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.72%28 810
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.47%27 434
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-12.71%25 551
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.46%24 999