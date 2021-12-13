Log in
New World Development : Harbour Race 2021 Marks 10th Anniversary, 1,200 Swimmers Embrace Challenges in New Route. 16-year-old Cheung Sze-yu Claimed Gold in Springboard Championship, Empowering Young Swimmers to Unleash Growth Potential

12/13/2021 | 03:36am EST
New route from Wan Chai to Tsim Sha Tsui brings a different perspective of Victoria Harbour, Sin Chin-ting Keith and Nip Tsz-yin triumphed in the Racing Group

Title sponsored by New World Development Company Limited ("New World Development") and organised by Hong Kong China Swimming Association ("HKGSA"), New World Harbour Race 2021 - the annual sporting event - made its comeback at Victoria Harbour today, with 1200 swimmers taking into water celebrating its 10th anniversary. Cheung Sze-yu, a young swimmer aged 16 claimed gold in New World Springboard Championship.

To mark the official opening of the racing groups at 8:15am today, the gun-firing ceremony was officiated by The Honourable Mrs. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr. Wong Kam-Sing, Secretary for the Environment; Mr. Adrian Cheng Chi-Kong, Chief Executive Officer of New World Development Company Limited; Mr. Sitt Nam-Hoi and Ms. Jenny Chiu, Executive Directors of New World Development; Mr. Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China; and Mr. Ronnie Wong, President of HKGSA. Meanwhile the three event ambassadors of New World Harbour Race - So Wa-wai, the six-time Paralympic gold medalist nicknamed "Magic Kid" (track and field), Hayley Chan, Champion in World Cup series (wind surfing), and Lai Chi-wai, Asia's Rock-Climbing King (rock climbing) - showed up to cheer for all participating swimmers.

After a morning of intense competition, the trophies for the Racing Group Individual Men & Women went to Sin Chin-ting Keith and Nip Tsz-yin, who clocked 13'44 and 14'56 respectively. Cheung Sze-yu the young swimmer aged 16 was declared the champion in the New World Springboard Championship, achieving a time of 22'22. Full results of the race will be uploaded to the New World Harbour Race website (https://www.hkharbourrace.com/?lang=en).

New World Harbour Race has welcomed many young swimmers from the New World Springboard programme in recent years. Launched in 2012, New World Springboard offers sports programme and training to under-resourced children for free - such as swimming, basketball and rope skipping etc. - to empower them to unleash full potential and reach beyond.

Staying true to its spirit of "Together We Make Waves" and mission to encourage swimmers to embrace challenges, New World Harbour Race invited five "Hong Kong Sports Legends" as event ambassadors and mentors for the New World Springboard participants. The five ambassador-mentors included Siobhan Haughey, double Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winner (swimming), So Wa-wai (track and field), Ng On-yee, Women's World Champion (snooker), Hayley Chan (wind surfing), and Lai Chi-wai (rock climbing), who shared their road to champion stories with young swimmers, encouraging them to stay undaunted and to create their own waves of success in sports and in life.

New World Harbour Race also marked its 10th anniversary with a collaboration with CASETiFY, which saw the launch of five limited edition phone cases. Designed with the theme of waves, these fives phone cases each come in a different coloured design, and include a motto from each of the five Harbour Race ambassadors. The limited-edition phone cases are now available via the CASETiFY website today (12 December), with a portion of the sales going to WWF Hong Kong to support their marine conservation and education projects.

Disclaimer

New World Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
