  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. New World Development Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    17   HK0000608585

NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(17)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

New World Development : Hong Kong home prices rise for 7th month, near record high

08/27/2021 | 12:24am EDT
Cable cars move past residential flats at Lantau island in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices rose 0.46% in July, official data showed on Friday, just short of a record high, supported by strong pent-up demand and hopes that mainland Chinese buyers will soon return.

The prices in one of the most expensive property markets gained for the seventh month in a row, according to last month's data, and compared with a revised 0.1% increase in June.

Realtors expect the price index, which stood at 396.3 in July, will break the 396.9 record posted in May 2019 in the third quarter.

"A high turnover in the market is positive for buyers' sentiment," said Thomas Lam, executive director of Knight Frank. "The buying power can persist into end of year."

According to an index of realtor Centaline that tracks the secondary home market, prices broke a historical high in early August, before softening 0.5% in the following week.

The realtor said potential buyers were now turning more cautious to chase after record high prices.

Another real estate agent, Midland, expects overall home prices could rise at a slower pace until the border with mainland China reopens.

In a survey published last month, Midland, who interviewed 1,112 people, said the percentage of respondents showing their willingness to buy a property and buying for investment both reached the highest levels, and 51% of respondents said they expected prices to rise in the next six months.

Hong Kong's one-month interbank rate, which many mortgage rates are linked to, stayed at over 11-year lows and also helped to support the market.

($1 = 7.7812 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69 806 M 8 963 M 8 963 M
Net income 2021 7 120 M 914 M 914 M
Net Debt 2021 127 B 16 322 M 16 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 93 190 M 11 968 M 11 965 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,00 HKD
Average target price 47,22 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi-Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Hay Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ping-Leung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.49%11 990
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.60%41 207
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.59%28 987
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.22%25 282
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED4.15%25 054
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-22.29%24 009