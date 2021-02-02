New World Development : K11 and New World Development Receive Four Awards at the Esteemed MIPIM Asia Awards 2020

K11 Group is proud to announce that K11 MUSEA, K11 ATELIER King's Road and New World Development's Victoria Dockside have won four accolades from the leading regional property awards MIPIM Asia Awards 2020, also known as the 'Oscars of the Asian real estate world'.

K11 MUSEA won the Gold Award for Best Retail Development and K11 ATELIER King's Road bagged two awards - Gold for Best Green Development and Silver for Best Office Development. New World Development's Victoria Dockside was also awarded Silver for Best Mix-used Development.

Adrian Cheng, Founder of K11 said, 'I am delighted that our iconic destinations have received such prestigious international recognition. These awards are an affirmation of our drive to curate unique, innovative and inspirational experiences that create shared value for our customers, tenants and the wider community.

'Sustainability will define the future of the real estate sector, and I have never been more determined that K11 and New World Development will lead the industry in green building design and development, and to achieve our Sustainability Vision 2030 by cutting our carbon emission intensity by 50%,' added Cheng.

Since 2007, the MIPIM Asia Awards have been honouring excellence and innovation among the most outstanding and accomplished projects in the property industry across Asia Pacific. Together with New World Development, K11 won four awards, becoming the most decorated team among 110 project award entries from over ten countries and regions.

For award details and rankings, please visit:

https://awards.mipim-asia.com/mipimasiaawards2020/en/page/ranked-winners