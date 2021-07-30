New World Development : Second K11 project in Shanghai kicks off with groundbreaking ceremony Expanding K11's Journey of Imagination in Eastern China

The official groundbreaking of New World Development · K11 Shanghai Middle Huaihai Road Land Parcel Project commenced today, marking the establishment of the second K11 in Shanghai and the Group's latest effort in advancing K11's Journey of Imagination. Following the settlement of Mainland China's first-ever K11 Art Mall in Shanghai in 2013, the Group secured another foothold in the Middle Huaihai Road in August 2020. The project will gather a team of top global talents in the creation of a brand-new art and culture landmark, further expanding K11's ecosystem and strategic layout in Eastern China and the whole country. Taking the pioneering cultural-retail concept to the next level, K11 strives to create a momentum for long-term social development, meanwhile creating shared value for the wider community.

Adrian Cheng, CEO, New World Development and Founder of K11 Group, said, 'Following the establishment of Mainland China's first K11 Art Mall in Shanghai in 2013, we are pleased that K11 is setting foot in this city once again. This iconic cultural-retail landmark on Middle Huaihai Road will mark another milestone in K11's strategic development in Eastern China and beyond. As the fourth K11 project in the region, this new project will continue to echo K11's vision that weaves in Art • People • Nature with business. We will continue to create shared value with all stakeholders of society, creating fertile ground for the union of business and community, and enriching people's lives through a Journey of Imagination.'

The project is located in one of the most prosperous commercial districts in Shanghai - the prime location of Middle Huaihai Road, covering an area of approximately 17,170.8 sq. m., with a total developable area of around 128,683.2 sq. m.. Neighbouring the South Huangpi Road Station serving Subway Line 1 and 14, it demonstrates a distinct advantage of convenient transportation. The project will be developed into an upscale commercial complex, complemented with garden piazza, vertical greenery and landscaped courtyard. It will seek harmonious coexistence with the natural landscape of Huaihai Park, forming an oasis in the city that offers high-quality leisure space and promoting a lifestyle that boasts sustainability and wellness.

With the world's top creative minds assembled under the leadership of Mr. Adrian Cheng, the project team will build an iconic cultural and artistic landmark in Eastern China. Combining Art • People • Nature with the unique charm of Huaihai Road's century-old elegance, this project is set to inspire the next generation with K11's cultural-retail concept, enriching people's lives with the power of creativity, culture and innovation. The design team includes the Danish design company Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), which is known for its strong innovation; award-winning international architecture studio Lead8, internationally renowned architect firm Leigh & Orange, the ECADI, and P Landscape Co. Ltd. alongside leading design talents. The team will collaborate closely in the fields of historical building research, cultural architecture and landscape design to preserve and restore the historic buildings in the land parcel, letting its cultural and heritage value shine to the fullest.

At the same time, the project also introduces K11 Craft & Guild Foundation (KCG), Asia's first and unique creative platform for cultural contemplation focusing on conserving and preserving fast-disappearing Chinese artisanship. Joining hands with international and local cultural crafters, KCG will take the public on a journey into the historical atmosphere around the project with a series of art and cultural initiatives, enriching people's daily lives through advancing the development of local cultural heritage.

Since the opening of Mainland China's first K11 Art Mall in Shanghai in 2013, K11's footprint has expanded to Guangzhou, Shenyang, Tianjin, Wuhan and beyond. As a cultural-retail pioneer, K11 breaks down the boundaries between art and business and takes the public on a Journey of Imagination. The New World Development · K11 Shanghai Middle Huaihai Road Land Parcel Project is the fourth K11 project located in the Yangtze River Delta region. Envisioned as the urban landmark of Eastern China and beyond, this project will lead the way in the adoption of contemporary trends and the aesthetic consumption model, boost the development of the regional economy and society, and create shared value with the broader community.