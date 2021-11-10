Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. New World Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWC   AU0000006934

NEW WORLD RESOURCES LIMITED

(NWC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Application for quotation of securities - NWC

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

NEW WORLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 10, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NWC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

437,500

10/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

NEW WORLD RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

108456444

1.3

ASX issuer code

NWC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NWCAJ : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NWC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

437,500

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

10/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

437,500

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New World Cobalt Limited published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -2,81 M -2,07 M -2,07 M
Net cash 2021 23,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 124 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 7 287x
EV / Sales 2021 90 895x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart NEW WORLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New World Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,08 AUD
Average target price 0,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 285%
Managers and Directors
Michael John Alexander Haynes Managing Director & Director
Richard Grant Manners Hill Chairman
Anthony Terence Polglase Non-Executive Director
Ian John Cunningham Secretary
Patrick Siglin Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW WORLD RESOURCES LIMITED39.29%91
BHP GROUP-13.43%133 925
RIO TINTO PLC-18.82%99 214
GLENCORE PLC52.55%63 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.58%45 364
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.89%33 856