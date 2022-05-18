Log in
    NYC   US6494392052

NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.

(NYC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 03:58:49 pm EDT
9.270 USD   -2.52%
05/17NYC REIT Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services Report
BU
05/17NYC REIT Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services Report
CI
05/17ISS Recommends New York City REIT Stockholders Vote for Sharon Stern on the WHITE Proxy Card
BU
Comrit Investments Issues Letter to New York City REIT Stockholders Regarding the Board's Conflicts and Governance Lapses

05/18/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Outlines the Board's Lack of Independence and Concerning Ties to AR Global, NYC REIT's Ultimate Advisor, and Its Affiliates

Highlights How the Board Has Historically Prioritized the Interests of Management and AR Global Over Stockholders

Reminds Stockholders Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Investors Vote the WHITE Proxy Card to Elect Comrit's Independent Director Candidate, Sharon Stern

Comrit Investments 1, LP (together with its affiliates, “Comrit” or “we”), a long-term stockholder of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC REIT” or the “Company”), today sent a letter to fellow stockholders regarding the urgent need for boardroom change at NYC REIT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005959/en/

Yesterday, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, recommended stockholders vote on the WHITE proxy card to elect Comrit's independent nominee, Sharon Stern, at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 31, 2022.

***

About Comrit Investments

Comrit Investments 1, LP is an investment partnership that invests in income generating real estate through public non-traded real estate investment trusts. Founded in 2015 and based in Tel Aviv, Washington D.C. and New York City, Comrit is sponsored by I.B.I. Investment House Ltd. (TLV: IBI), an Israel-based market leader in alternative fund offerings. Comrit’s management team collectively has 30 years of experience investing across the U.S. real estate market.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,6 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,4%
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,51 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Managers and Directors
Edward Michael Weil Executive Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Christopher J. Masterson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Elizabeth K. Tuppeny Independent Director
Abby M. Wenzel Independent Director
Lee M. Elman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.-10.37%128
EQUINIX, INC.-23.53%58 874
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.16%41 276
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.26%36 623
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-25.75%27 019
SEGRO PLC-22.52%16 685