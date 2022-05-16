NYC REIT Sends Letter to Shareholders Comparing Credentials of Board Candidates

Elizabeth Tuppeny’s Skills and Expertise are Clearly Superior to Comrit’s Unqualified Candidate

Dear Shareholders,

Over the past several weeks, we have urged you to vote to re-elect New York City REIT, Inc.’s (“NYC” or the “Company”) Lead Independent Director, Elizabeth Tuppeny, to NYC’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at our Annual Meeting on May 31, 2022. By voting the GOLD proxy card – and ONLY the GOLD card – you can elect Ms. Tuppeny and help NYC continue its strong business momentum and value creation and ensure that the Company’s generous annual dividend continues to be paid.

It is similarly critical that you prevent the election of Comrit Investments 1, LP’s (“Comrit”) unqualified candidate, Sharon Stern, whose lack of real estate and board experience, and failure to introduce any suggestions or plan for the future of NYC creates risk of disruption of NYC’s exciting growth trajectory.

Do not be fooled by Comrit’s campaign and its claims. Do not be distracted from what this election is really about: choosing the best qualified person to serve on the NYC Board.

We believe that it is quite evident that Ms. Tuppeny brings far more relevant skills, leadership experience, and real estate expertise. Consider the below chart, which demonstrates the stark differences between the two candidates:

Elizabeth Tuppeny

NYC’s Lead Independent Director Sharon Stern

Comrit’s Unproven Candidate CEO Experience For 28 years, Ms. Tuppeny has been the CEO of Domus, Inc., a corporate strategy company she founded that successfully advises C-level professionals of global Fortune 500 companies, including P&G, AIG, Epson, Diageo, Merck, Mattel, Ralph Lauren, Citibank, ConAgra, and Ritz-Carlton, among others No CEO experience Relevant Real Estate Experience As an independent board member of PIDC, a public-private economic development organization, Ms. Tuppeny has been involved with major real estate projects across the greater Philadelphia area, including evaluating and approving more than 500 industrial and commercial real estate transactions

Key projects championed by Ms. Tuppeny during her tenure at PIDC include Philadelphia Navy Yard, Phillies Citizens Bank Park, Convention Center Expansion, The University of Pennsylvania Expansion, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and many others Real estate experience is largely limited to involvement in a small portfolio of student housing properties in Canada owned by her family Knowledge of the New York City Market Ms. Tuppeny has served and been a highly productive NYC REIT Board member for over 7 years, and currently serves as Lead Independent Director

She has spent significant time working in New York City on behalf of Domus’ clients over the past for 28 years

She taught the graduate course in Strategic Global Corporate Positioning at New York University for 6 years No experience in the New York City real estate market Corporate Board Experience In addition to NYC REIT, Ms. Tuppeny has served as an independent director on the boards of three separate REITs, including: Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (board member for over 9 years, currently Lead Independent Director) Healthcare Trust, Inc. (board member for over 9 years, currently chair of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee) American Realty Capital Trust IV (board member for over 1.5 years)

Only one year of experience as a board director and has not chaired any committees Board/Governance Education Ms. Tuppeny has invested significant time and effort to prepare herself to be an outstanding director Certified by Harvard Business School in Global Best practices for board members Certified by MIT in a board’s approach to ensuring cyber security risk management Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors at the Master Director level In the process of attaining certification by Stanford in Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion for Organizational Excellence Active participant in Ernst & Young’s Board Matters programs, covering Audit, Nominations & Governance and Compensations updates and best practices

No relevant board or corporate governance education listed in the CV provided to NYC or that has been publicly disclosed

The Choice is Clear – Vote the GOLD card “FOR” the Re-Election of Elizabeth Tuppeny

We are confident that Ms. Tuppeny’s unique real estate experience and track record of success make her the right choice to help lead the continued execution of NYC’s shareholder-focused growth strategy. NYC is positioned for long-term growth and value creation as a result of the strategic and purposeful actions taken by Ms. Tuppeny in partnership with the management team and other members of the Board, and the Company is fortunate to have a director of Ms. Tuppeny’s caliber.

As such, we urge you to vote the GOLD proxy card “FOR” the re-election of NYC’s director Elizabeth K. Tuppeny so that she can continue to help deliver the value you deserve.

Sincerely,

Michael Weil, Chief Executive Officer

About New York City REIT, Inc.

New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com.

