New York City REIT : 2021 Year in Review - January 2022 Investor Presentation

2021 - Year in Review

NYC's Board of Directors, led by Elizabeth Tuppeny, in conjunction with the advisor, executed on several initiatives

throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 by utilizing the full resources of the advisor's platform. Together, the

Board and the advisor mitigated adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on proactive asset management, increasing original Cash Rent(1)(2) collection rates and completing new leasing activity. As a result, NYC shareholders benefited from a 37% Total Return(1)(3) in 2021. NYC estimates that its NAV per share as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $22.12- $28.10(4)