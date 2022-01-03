Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New York City REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYC   US6494392052

NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.

(NYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York City REIT, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for First Quarter 2022

01/03/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC”) announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on its shares of Class A common stock at an annualized rate of $0.40 per share or $0.10 per share on a quarterly basis. NYC anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter (unless otherwise specified) to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment.

Accordingly, NYC declared a dividend of $0.10 per share on each share of NYC’s Class A common stock payable on January 18, 2022 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2022.

About New York City REIT, Inc.

New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “may,” “will,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “would,” or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of NYC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 29, 2021, and all other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in NYC’s subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and NYC undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
2021NEW YORK CITY REIT : NYC signs long-term lease with treasure island preschool at brooklyn ..
PU
2021NYC Signs Long-Term Lease With Treasure Island Preschool at Brooklyn Property
BU
2021NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2021NYC Signs Long-Term Lease with Treasure Island Preschool At Brooklyn Property
CI
2021Innovate NYC Offers Private Office Solutions in Midtown Manhattan
BU
2021Comrit Investments Nominates Candidate for Election to the Board of New York City REIT
CI
2021Comrit Investments Nominates Highly Qualified and Independent Director Candidate for El..
BU
2021B. Riley Lowers New York City REIT's PT to $10 from $11.50 Partly Due to Higher Share C..
MT
2021NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC (NYSE : NYC) Third Quarter Earnings Call - Form 8-K
PU
2021NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,1 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
New York City REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,61 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target -5,75%
Managers and Directors
Edward Michael Weil Executive Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Christopher J. Masterson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Elizabeth K. Tuppeny Lead Independent Director
Abby M. Wenzel Independent Director
Lee M. Elman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.0.00%141
EQUINIX, INC.0.00%76 160
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.00%50 193
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.00%40 507
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.00%34 551
SEGRO PLC0.00%23 385