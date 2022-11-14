Advanced search
    NYC   US6494392052

NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.

(NYC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
2.740 USD   -5.52%
New York City Reit, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
New York City REIT : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
NEW YORK CITY REIT

Third Quarter Investor Presentation

9 Times Square - New York, NY_

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

NYC is a real estate investment trust with a high-quality real estate portfolio focused on the Manhattan market and

tenants with core commercial businesses. NYC features a portfolio with near complete portfolio Original Cash Rent(1) collection, an attractive top 10 tenant base that is 79% Investment Grade(1) rated and a strong leasing platform with demonstrated success

High Quality Manhattan Focused Portfolio

  • Portfolio Occupancy(1) of 85% with a weighted average Remaining Lease Term(1) of 7.3 years
  • Resilient tenant base featuring government agencies and Investment Grade corporate tenants with core commercial business
  • Top 10 tenants(2) that are 79% Investment Grade rated and have a Remaining Lease Term of 9.9 years
  • Well balanced and long-term lease maturity schedule with 39% of leases expiring after 2030

Continued Leasing Momentum and Knotel Replacement(3)

  • Since Knotel's termination, NYC replaced 82% of the square footage ("SF") and 74% of the Annualized Straight-line Rent
    ("SLR")(1) formerly derived from Knotel
  • Year to date, NYC completed seven new leases, increasing portfolio Occupancy by 2%, including an 8% increase at 9 Times Square
  • Year over year, office usage at NYC's three office properties increased by 19% on average as companies adopt mandatory in- office policies

Conservative Debt Profile and Board and Advisor Shareholder Alignment(4)(5)

    • 100% fixed debt capital structure with a weighted average debt maturity of 4.4 years at a 4.4% weighted average interest rate
    • Year over year, total portfolio Original Cash Rent(1) collection improved from 92% to 99%(4) and complete collection among
      NYC's top 10 tenants in Q3'22
    • As of November 1st, 2022, NYC's independent board members owned 83,000 shares of NYC and separately, NYC's Advisor and its affiliates owned nearly 3.0 million shares of NYC, demonstrating their depth of commitment by increasing ownership in NYC
  2. See appendix for a full description of capitalized terms and Non-GAAP reconciliations.
  3. Refer to slide 9 - Top 10 Tenant Investment Grade Profile.
  4. Refer to slide 10 - Proactive Asset Management for additional information.
  5. Refer to slide 3 - Continued Original Cash Rent Collection Success for additional information. Total rent collected during the period includes both Original Cash Rent due and payments made by tenants pursuant to rent deferral agreements.
  6. Refer to slide 13 - Capital Structure and Q3'22 Financial Results for further information regarding our capital structure and liquidity.

1

Third Quarter 2022 Portfolio Highlights

$851 million portfolio of real estate investments featuring a diverse tenant mix across

eight mixed-use office and retail condominium buildings that are primarily located in Manhattan

Portfolio Metrics

Metric ($ and SF in mm)

Q3'22

Real Estate Investments, at Cost

$851.2

Number of Properties

8

Total Square Feet

1.2

Annualized Straight-line Rent

$59.3

Occupancy

84.5%

Weighted Average Lease Term Remaining

7.3 Years

Top 10 Tenants' Credit Ratings(1)

7%

14%

Investment Grade

79%

Non Investment Grade

Not Rated

Tenant Industry Diversity(2)

Lease Expiration Schedule(2)

Professional Services 5%

Office 4%

39%

Healthcare Services 5%

Other 6%

Technology 6%

Fitness 6%

Financial

Services 26%

Services 6%

12%

10%

10%

6%

6%

6%

6%

3%

Non-profit 11%

2%

Government / Public

Retail 12%

Administration 13%

  1. Ratings information is as of September 30, 2022. Weighted based on Annualized Straight-LineRent as of September 30, 2022. NYC's top 10 tenants are 59% actual Investment Grade rated and 20% implied Investment Grade. Refer to slide 9 - Top 10 Tenants and Definitions in the appendix for additional information.
  2. Based on Annualized Straight-Line Rent as of September 30, 2022.

2

Near Complete Original Cash Rent Collection

NYC's portfolio mix of government agency and Investment Grade

corporate tenants with core commercial business continue to provide Dependable rental income, resulting in a year over year Original Cash Rent collection rate increase of 7%

Percentage of Original Cash Rent Due and Collected For Each Period

97%

98%

98%

99%

100%

92%

95%

91%

87%

90%

85%

80%

75%

70%

65%

Q1'2021

Q2'2021

Q3'2021

Q4'2021

Q1'2022

Q2'2022

Q3'2022

Note: Collection data as of November 1, 2022. Total rent collected during the period includes both Original Cash Rent due and payments made by tenants pursuant to rent deferral agreements or otherwise. This information may not be indicative of any future period.

3

Leading New York City Focused Portfolio

NYC's portfolio of eight mixed-use offices and retail condominiums is the leading "pure-play" publicly traded REIT focused on New York City real estate

Total Portfolio SF (mm)(1)

1.2

9.9

33.6

35.3

13.0

20.2%

New York City Office

and Retail Exposure(2)

99.1

69.0

96.5

75.3

59.5

%

%

%

%

%

20.2%

New York City Office

Exposure(2)

72.4

58.7

80.7

59.1

55.3

%

%

%

%

%

Other Exposure

Observatory

Source: Company and peer metrics as of September 30, 2022.

  1. Reflects total portfolio and not pro rata square feet.
  2. All metrics reflect at share ownership. NYC based on Annualized Straight-Line Rent. ESRT and SLG based on annualized rent. PGRE based on annualized rent at share. VNO based on annualized NOI at share.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New York City REIT Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:35:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 43,2 M 43,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Edward Michael Weil Executive Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Christopher J. Masterson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Elizabeth K. Tuppeny Independent Director
Abby M. Wenzel Independent Director
Lee M. Elman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.-72.67%43
EQUINIX, INC.-21.90%61 131
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.23%40 752
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-36.91%32 082
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.28%24 774
W. P. CAREY INC.-4.44%16 312