New York City REIT : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
NEW YORK CITY REIT
Third Quarter Investor Presentation
9 Times Square - New York, NY_
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
NYC is a real estate investment trust with a high-quality real estate portfolio focused on the Manhattan market and
tenants with core commercial businesses. NYC features a portfolio with near complete portfolio Original Cash Rent(1) collection, an attractive top 10 tenant base that is 79% Investment Grade(1) rated and a strong leasing platform with demonstrated success
High Quality Manhattan Focused Portfolio
Portfolio Occupancy(1) of 85% with a weighted average Remaining Lease Term(1) of 7.3 years
Resilient tenant base featuring government agencies and Investment Grade corporate tenants with core commercial business
Top 10 tenants(2) that are 79% Investment Grade rated and have a Remaining Lease Term of 9.9 years
Well balanced and long-term lease maturity schedule with 39% of leases expiring after 2030
Continued Leasing Momentum and Knotel Replacement(3)
Since Knotel's termination, NYC replaced 82% of the square footage ("SF") and 74% of the Annualized Straight-line Rent
("SLR")(1) formerly derived from Knotel
Year to date, NYC completed seven new leases, increasing portfolio Occupancy by 2%, including an 8% increase at 9 Times Square
Year over year, office usage at NYC's three office properties increased by 19% on average as companies adopt mandatory in- office policies
Conservative Debt Profile and Board and Advisor Shareholder Alignment(4)(5)
100% fixed debt capital structure with a weighted average debt maturity of 4.4 years at a 4.4% weighted average interest rate
Year over year, total portfolio Original Cash Rent(1) collection improved from 92% to 99%(4) and complete collection among
NYC's top 10 tenants in Q3'22
As of November 1st, 2022, NYC's independent board members owned 83,000 shares of NYC and separately, NYC's Advisor and its affiliates owned nearly 3.0 million shares of NYC, demonstrating their depth of commitment by increasing ownership in NYC
See appendix for a full description of capitalized terms and Non-GAAP reconciliations.
Refer to slide 9 - Top 10 Tenant Investment Grade Profile.
Refer to slide 10 - Proactive Asset Management for additional information.
Refer to slide 3 - Continued Original Cash Rent Collection Success for additional information. Total rent collected during the period includes both Original Cash Rent due and payments made by tenants pursuant to rent deferral agreements.
Refer to slide 13 - Capital Structure and Q3'22 Financial Results for further information regarding our capital structure and liquidity.
1
Third Quarter 2022 Portfolio Highlights
$851 million portfolio of real estate investments featuring a diverse tenant mix across
eight mixed-use office and retail condominium buildings that are primarily located in Manhattan
Portfolio Metrics
Metric ($ and SF in mm)
Q3'22
Real Estate Investments, at Cost
$851.2
Number of Properties
8
Total Square Feet
1.2
Annualized Straight-line Rent
$59.3
Occupancy
84.5%
Weighted Average Lease Term Remaining
7.3 Years
Top 10 Tenants' Credit Ratings(1)
7%
14%
Investment Grade
79%
Non Investment Grade
Not Rated
Tenant Industry Diversity(2)
Lease Expiration Schedule(2)
Professional Services 5%
Office 4%
39%
Healthcare Services 5%
Other 6%
Technology 6%
Fitness 6%
Financial
Services 26%
Services 6%
12%
10%
10%
6%
6%
6%
6%
3%
Non-profit 11%
2%
Government / Public
Retail 12%
Administration 13%
Ratings information is as of September 30, 2022. Weighted based onAnnualizedStraight-LineRent as of September 30, 2022. NYC's top 10 tenants are 59% actual Investment Grade rated and 20% implied Investment Grade. Refer to slide 9 - Top 10 Tenants and Definitions in the appendix for additional information.
Based on Annualized Straight-Line Rent as of September 30, 2022.
2
Near Complete Original Cash Rent Collection
NYC's portfolio mix of government agency and Investment Grade
corporate tenants with core commercial business continue to provide Dependable rental income, resulting in a year over year Original Cash Rent collection rate increase of 7%
Percentage of Original Cash Rent Due and Collected For Each Period
97%
98%
98%
99%
100%
92%
95%
91%
87%
90%
85%
80%
75%
70%
65%
Q1'2021
Q2'2021
Q3'2021
Q4'2021
Q1'2022
Q2'2022
Q3'2022
Note: Collection data as of November 1, 2022. Total rent collected during the period includes both Original Cash Rent due and payments made by tenants pursuant to rent deferral agreements or otherwise. This information may not be indicative of any future period.
3
Leading New York City Focused Portfolio
NYC's portfolio of eight mixed-use offices and retail condominiums is the leading "pure-play" publicly traded REIT focused on New York City real estate
Total Portfolio SF (mm)(1)
1.2
9.9
33.6
35.3
13.0
20.2%
New York City Office
and Retail Exposure(2)
99.1
69.0
96.5
75.3
59.5
%
%
%
%
%
20.2%
New York City Office
Exposure(2)
72.4
58.7
80.7
59.1
55.3
%
%
%
%
%
Other Exposure
Observatory
Source: Company and peer metrics as of September 30, 2022.
Reflects total portfolio and not pro rata square feet.
All metrics reflect at share ownership. NYC based on Annualized Straight-Line Rent. ESRT and SLG based on annualized rent. PGRE based on annualized rent at share. VNO based on annualized NOI at share.
4
