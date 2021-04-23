Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New York City REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYC

NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.

(NYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York City REIT : Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2021 Results

04/23/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC” or the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 before the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 13, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The call will be conducted by NYC’s management team and a question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the NYC website, www.newyorkcityreit.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. To listen to the live call, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the NYC website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call
Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6061
Canada Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-866-605-3851
Participant Elite Entry Number: 2402508

Conference Replay*
Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Dial-In (Toll Free): 855-669-9658
Conference Number: 10155579

*Available one hour after the end of the conference call through August 13, 2021.

About New York City REIT, Inc.

New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “may,” “will,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “would,” or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of NYC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such Risk Factors may be updated from time to time in subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and NYC undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
06:01aNEW YORK CITY REIT  : Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04/01NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04/01NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.  : Announces Common Stock Dividend for Second Quarter 2..
BU
03/29NEW YORK CITY REIT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/18NEW YORK CITY REIT  : B. Riley Adjusts New York City REIT Price Target to $10 Fr..
MT
03/16NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
03/16NEW YORK CITY REIT  : Swings to Q4 FFO Loss, Revenue Declines
MT
03/16NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
03/16NEW YORK CITY REIT  : Earnings Flash (NYC) NEW YORK CITY REIT Posts Q4 Revenue $..
MT
03/16NEW YORK CITY REIT  : Earnings Flash (NYC) NEW YORK CITY REIT Posts Q4 FFO $-0.5..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,4 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
New York City REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 8,44 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Michael Weil Executive Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Christopher J. Masterson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Elizabeth K. Tuppeny Lead Independent Director
Abby M. Wenzel Independent Director
Lee M. Elman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.4.07%108
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.53%64 312
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.84%41 901
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.44%26 403
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.11%25 801
SEGRO PLC6.59%16 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ