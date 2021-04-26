Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYCB

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

(NYCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(FBC): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Flagstar Bancorp; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

04/26/2021 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) ("Flagstar" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) ("New York Community").

On April 26, 2021, Flagstar announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with New York Community. Under the terms of the deal, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Based on New York Community's closing stock price on April 23, 2021, this represents a total consideration of approximately $48.14 per Flagstar share.

Flagstar shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of the New York Community's stock price.

The investigation concerns whether the Flagstar board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Flagstar shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration. The 52-week high for Flagstar was $51.58

If you are a shareholder of Flagstar and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fbc-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-flagstar-bancorp-are-shareholders-getting-a-fair-deal-301276796.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
09:45a(FBC) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Flagstar Bancorp; Are Share..
PR
09:45aNEW YORK COMMUNITY MERGER INVESTIGAT : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
09:25aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Monday
MT
09:06aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP  : Acquires Flagstar in $2.6 Billion All-Stock Deal a..
MT
08:52aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
08:25aFIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES  : New York Community Bancorp to buy Flagstar Bancorp ..
RE
07:53aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07:35aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP  : to Merge With Flagstar Bancorp in $2.6 Billion All..
MT
07:32aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP  : Q1 Net Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
07:23aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ