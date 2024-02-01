Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NYCB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2024, NYCB reported a fourth quarter 2023 net loss of $252 million. This loss was significantly due to “a $552 million provision for loan losses,” which was “primarily attributable to higher net charge-offs[.]” Additionally, the Company disclosed that it would cut its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per common share.

On this news, NYCB’s stock price fell $3.90, or 37.6%, to close at $6.48 per share on January 31, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

