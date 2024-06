June 10 (Reuters) - Liberty Strategic Capital on Monday disclosed it held a 7.7% stake in regional lender New York Community Bancorp as of June 7.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's private equity firm was part of an investor consortium that invested roughly $1 billion in the bank in March. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)