March 1 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's said on Friday it has downgraded New York Community Bancorp's long-term issuer rating to B3 from Ba2.

It also downgraded NYCB's lead bank, Flagstar Bank's long-term deposits to Ba3 from Baa2. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)