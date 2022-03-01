Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYCB   US6494451031

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

(NYCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARSHALL LUX TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K

03/01/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARSHALL LUX TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hicksville, N.Y., February 28, 2022 - New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company" or "NYCB") today announced the appointment of Marshall Lux - a prominent and highly-regarded financial services industry professional - to the Boards of Directors of the Company and its main banking subsidiary, New York Community Bank (the "Bank"), effective immediately. He was also named to the Audit Committee and the Risk Assessment Committee.

Mr. Lux has a long and distinguished career in financial services, spanning nearly 40 years and encompassing a wide spectrum of industry subsectors, including commercial banking, consumer finance, insurance, broker/dealers, wealth and asset management, credit cards, private equity, and FinTech. After attending Princeton University and Harvard Business School, in 1986, he started his career at McKinsey & Co., where he advised companies on core strategies and operational issues, including with respect to consumer protection, mergers and merger integration, new product development, expense management, and capital initiatives. Mr. Lux's experiences at McKinsey also included advising financial institutions on various risk and compliance matters, including consumer compliance relating to retail banking, mortgage lending, and other consumer lending.

He left McKinsey as a Senior Partner after over 20 years to join JP Morgan as Global Chief Risk Officer for Chase Consumer Bank, where he served from 2007 to 2009, managing a staff of 10,000 employees around the world, reporting directly to the board of directors, and working closely on the Consumer Bank's risk strategy with CEO Jamie Dimon. During his tenure, he developed a number of risk mitigation strategies and models frequently interacting with various regulatory agencies regarding the bank's consumer compliance practices and helping to successfully steer the bank through the mortgage crisis.

He left JP Morgan in 2009 to return to his consulting roots, with the Boston Consulting Group ("BCG"), where he was the firm's first directly elected Senior Partner. At BCG, Mr. Lux continued his focus on advising financial services companies, including residential mortgage lenders and other consumer credit providers regarding various consumer compliance matters. He finished his full-time professional career in 2014 with BCG, where he remains a Senior Advisor.

Commenting on Mr. Lux's appointment to the Company's and the Bank's Boards of Directors, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas R. Cangemi stated, "Marshall is a highly respected finance professional and a thought leader in the financial services industry. He possess all the qualities one would want in a director - a comprehensive knowledge of the industry, significant hands-on experience, a thorough understanding of our Company and its strategies, and an in-depth regulatory background. I know that his knowledge, thoughtfulness, and unique work experiences will be most important in helping us to fulfill our substantial commitments to our customers, communities, and our shareholders."

He currently is a member of several boards, including Mphasis, a publicly-traded global IT company, DHB Capital, a public SPAC, and Kapitus, a privately-held small business lender. He is also a director of the Guardian Life Mutual Funds Board, which is a part of the Guardian Life Insurance Company. In addition to his board responsibilities, he advises a number of FinTech companies involved in payment systems, mortgage lending, digital assets, cyber security, and wealth management.

Mr. Lux is also a fellow at Harvard University, where he teaches and writes. He is a prolific writer having authored or co-authored ten papers to date. Some of his most significant articles focus on consumer compliance and the uniquely important role of community banks in the residential and small business lending markets. His expertise has also been recognized by the public sector, where he has advised the Federal Reserve Board, the 9/11 Commission, and has also testified before Congress on a number of financial topics.

"We look forward to gaining the benefit of Marshall's knowledge, expertise, and decades-long experience," Mr. Cangemi continued, "as he joins our Boards of Directors and as a member of the Audit and Risk Assessment Committees."

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $59.5 billion, loans of $45.7 billion, deposits of $35.1 billion, and stockholders' equity of $7.0 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Disclaimer

New York Community Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 17:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
12:09pNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARSHALL LUX TO ITS BOARD OF DIR..
PU
12:04pNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
02/28New york community bancorp, inc. announces the appointment of marshall lux to its board..
PR
02/28New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and New York Community Bank Appoints Marshall Lux to i..
CI
02/25NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/22NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : SETS DATE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 8-K
PU
02/22NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/22New york community bancorp, inc. declares a quarterly cash dividend on its preferred st..
PR
02/22New york community bancorp, inc. sets date of 2022 annual meeting of shareholders
PR
02/18New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Demise of John M. Tsimbinos Member of the Bo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 506 M - -
Net income 2022 754 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 5 389 M 5 389 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 815
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 11,54 $
Average target price 15,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Robert Cangemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Pinto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert Wann Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Julie Signorille-Browne Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
James J. O'Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.-5.41%5 389
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%418 708
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.65%356 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 020
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.23%203 583
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.24%201 497