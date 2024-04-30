HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to issue results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. You will receive an earnings release and presentation, both of which will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com. Management apologizes for the late notification of the date of the Company's earnings call.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph M. Otting and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Gifford will discuss the Company's first quarter 2024 performance and future outlook. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on May 29, 2024.

Conference Call Details:

Conference ID for Live

and Replay: 8007549 Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: (888) 440-5675

International: (646) 960-0268 Dial-in for Replay:

Availability: May 1 (11:00 a.m.) – May 5 (11:59 p.m.)

Domestic: (800) 770-2030

International: (609) 800-9909

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At December 31, 2023, the Company had $113.9 billion of assets, $85.8 billion of loans, deposits of $81.4 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 420 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has 134 private banking teams located in over ten cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. Flagstar Mortgage is the seventh largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending December 31, 2023, while we are the industry's fifth largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.4 million accounts with $382 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the second largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

Media Contact:

Steven Bodakowski

(248) 312-5872

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2024-earnings-and-host-conference-call-on-may-1st-302132311.html

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.