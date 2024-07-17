HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to issue results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The earnings release and presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com shortly after issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph M. Otting and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Gifford will discuss the Company's second quarter 2024 performance.

Conference Call Dial-In Instructions :

Once you dial-in to the call, please enter the conference ID (5857240) and press #. You will then be prompted to provide your name and company name before being placed directly into the call. Participants should dial-in at least 15 minutes in advance of the call start time.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 22, 2024.

Conference Call Details :

Conference ID: 5857240 Dial-in for Live Call:



Domestic (888) 596-4144

International (646) 968-2525 Dial-in for Replay:



Availability July 25 (11:00 a.m.) – July 29 (11:59 p.m.)

Domestic (800) 770-2030

International (609) 800-9909

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At March 31, 2024, the Company had $112.9 billion of assets, $83.3 billion of loans, deposits of $74.9 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 419 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has approximately 100 private banking teams located in over ten cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. Flagstar Mortgage is the seventh largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending March 31, 2024, and the industry's fifth largest sub-servicer of residential mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.4 million accounts with $367 billion in unpaid principal balances.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

Media Contact:

Steven Bodakowski

(248) 312-5872

