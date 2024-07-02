New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the Bank). It has various positions in several national businesses, including multifamily lending, mortgage originations and servicing, and warehouse lending. It is a multifamily portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Its specialty finance loans and leases are generally made to large corporate obligors that participate in stable industries nationwide, and its warehouse loans are made to mortgage lenders across the country. It offers a suite of cash management products to address the needs of small and mid-size businesses and professional associations. The Bank operates about 419 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of about 3,000 third-party mortgage originators.

Sector Banks