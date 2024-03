March 14 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp filed its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, more than a week after missing the regulator's mandated deadline.

All publicly traded companies in the U.S. are required to furnish the annual report within 60 days of the end of a particular fiscal year. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)