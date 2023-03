New York Community Bancorp Says Through Subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, Acquires Certain Assets And Assumes Certain Liabilities Of Signature Bridge Bank From FDIC

March 20 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc :

* NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. THROUGH ITS BANK SUBSIDIARY, FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A., ACQUIRES CERTAIN ASSETS AND ASSUMES CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF SIGNATURE BRIDGE BANK FROM THE FDIC

* TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE SIGNATURE'S DIGITAL BANKING OR CRYPTO DEPOSITS OR ITS FUND BANKING BUSINESS

* TRANSACTION INCLUDES $34 BILLION OF DEPOSITS, $13 BILLION IN LOANS, AND $25 BILLION IN CASH

* DEAL EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EARNINGS PER SHARE AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

* NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP- NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANDS DUE TO LOWER FUNDING COSTS, ADDITIONAL DEPOSITS REDUCE LOAN-TO-DEPOSIT RATIO TO LESS THAN 90%

* SAYS WILL TAKE OVER ALL OF SIGNATURE'S 30 BRANCHES

* SAYS BRANCHES WILL OPEN TOMORROW MORNING AND OPERATE UNDER FLAGSTAR BANK BRAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: