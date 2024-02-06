New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Company is engaged in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage originations and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company is a multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Its specialty finance loans and leases are generally made to large corporate obligors that participate in stable industries nationwide, and its warehouse loans are made to mortgage lenders across the country. It offers a suite of cash management products to address the needs of small and mid-size businesses and professional associations. The Bank operates about 395 branches across nine states. The Bank also operates through eight local divisions, such as Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, Ohio Savings Bank, and others.

Sector Banks