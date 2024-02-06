The complaint was filed in Brooklyn federal court.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.985 USD
|-26.20%
|-60.55%
|-59.97%
|09:16pm
(Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp was sued on Tuesday by shareholders in a proposed class action for allegedly concealing deterioration in its loan portfolio, which resulted in a surprise quarterly loss that led to its stock price falling by about half.
The complaint was filed in Brooklyn federal court.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-61.00%
|3 899 M $
|+2.47%
|502 B $
|-2.06%
|260 B $
|+2.62%
|241 B $
|-2.34%
|175 B $
|+1.34%
|161 B $
|+2.37%
|151 B $
|-0.55%
|146 B $
|-2.44%
|136 B $
|-15.51%
|132 B $