Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYCB

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

(NYCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York Community Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NYCB

04/26/2021 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is fair to New York Community shareholders. Flagstar shareholders are expected to receive New York Community stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, New York Community shareholders are expected to own approximately 68% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages New York Community shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether New York Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for New York Community shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for New York Community shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages New York Community shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
09:45a(FBC) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Flagstar Bancorp; Are Share..
PR
09:45aNEW YORK COMMUNITY MERGER INVESTIGAT : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
09:25aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Monday
MT
09:06aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP  : Acquires Flagstar in $2.6 Billion All-Stock Deal a..
MT
08:52aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
08:25aFIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES  : New York Community Bancorp to buy Flagstar Bancorp ..
RE
07:53aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07:35aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP  : to Merge With Flagstar Bancorp in $2.6 Billion All..
MT
07:32aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP  : Q1 Net Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
07:23aNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 337 M - -
Net income 2021 532 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 5 576 M 5 576 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 948
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,81 $
Last Close Price 11,99 $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Robert Cangemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Pinto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert Wann Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
James J. O'Donovan Independent Director
John M. Tsimbinos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.13.65%5 576
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%183 788
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.33%181 630
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%169 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ