New York Community Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NYCB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is fair to New York Community shareholders. Flagstar shareholders are expected to receive New York Community stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, New York Community shareholders are expected to own approximately 68% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages New York Community shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether New York Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for New York Community shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for New York Community shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages New York Community shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005550/en/