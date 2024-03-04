Step Aside, ESG. BlackRock Is Doing 'Transition Investing' Now.

The world's biggest asset manager has abandoned the acronym while pumping billions of dollars into clean energy.

U.K. pension funds to disclose domestic investment as London stock market falters

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Saturday said U.K. pensions will have to disclose how much they have invested domestically, in a move meant to boost the faltering U.K. stock market.

Chinese Gangs Use Cryptocurrencies to Launder Billions

Some of the money has been raised from helping supply drugs to the U.S. or scamming American victims.

Signs of Trouble at Regional Banks Reignite Sector Fears

New York Community Bancorp shares fell 26% as the bank's credit rating was cut to junk.

Gunvor Unit to Pay $661 Million After Pleading Guilty in Bribery Scheme

The U.S. Justice Department said that Gunvor SA was charged with conspiring to bribe officials of Ecuador's state-owned oil company in order to obtain contracts to buy oil products.

What Difference Does a Stock Analyst's Name Make? A Lot, at Least for CEOs

Analysts who share the same first name with the CEO of a company they cover have more accurate earnings estimates than those who don't, research finds.

Once a Hot Stock-Market Trend Has a Name, Its Best Days Are Likely Past

Still, new research finds that for named trends such as FAANG and the Magnificent Seven, market-beating returns can last for about a year.

A Warren Buffett Protégée Is on the Hunt for Small Companies. She Now Has Millions More to Spend.

Tracy Britt Cool and her partners are on the hunt for midsize businesses with a competitive edge and have raised $220 million.

Regional-bank stocks dragged down by NYCB - led by banks with exposure to New York City real estate

Regional-bank stocks were lower across the board on Friday, dragged down by the latest bad news from New York Community Bancorp Inc. that included the disclosure of "material weaknesses" in its accounting.

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan to Step Down in September

Central bank has faced a turbulent few years including above-target inflation and the fallout from the collapse of Credit Suisse.

