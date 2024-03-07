ECB Holds Rates as Central Bankers Weigh Timing of Cuts

Officials signaled they would likely wait until June to be confident enough to start cutting rates, as policymakers around the world consider the risk of moving too fast.

NYCB Slashes Dividend Amid Broader Overhaul

New York Community Bancorp reduced its quarterly dividend to 1 cent a share, part of an overhaul aimed at shoring up confidence in the regional lender.

Regional Bank Stocks Jump After NYCB Cash Injection

Regional bank stocks were climbing early Thursday after New York Community Bancorp secured a $1 billion investment to boost the embattled lender.

Markets Are Lulling Themselves Into a False Sense of Security

Stocks' low volatility may be a misleading result of a boom in autocallables and other structured products.

Coming Data Will Challenge This Market Rally

The readings on jobs and inflation will show if January's hot data was an anomaly or the start of a trend.

Bitcoin Bulls Cite a Simple Reason for Its Rally: Not Enough Coins

What makes the cryptocurrency different from just about any other commodity is its tightly constrained supply.

Aviva Upgrades Targets After Profit Beat

Aviva lifted its operating profit target to around GBP2 billion by 2026 as it reported better-than-expected full-year results.

Nationwide strikes deal to buy Virgin Money for GBP2.9 billion

If completed, the merger would see Nationwide overtake NatWest to become the U.K.'s second largest mortgage and savings provider

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Tikehau Capital, ANZ and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair characterizes last year's inflation slowdown as notable and widespread, in remarks prepared for a House committee hearing.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-24 1115ET