The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NYCB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2024, NYCB reported a fourth quarter 2023 net loss of $252 million. This loss was significantly due to “a $552 million provision for loan losses,” which was “primarily attributable to higher net charge-offs[.]” Additionally, the Company disclosed that it would cut its quarterly dividend by to $0.05 per common share.

On this news, NYCB’s stock price fell as much as 46% during intraday trading on January 31, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

