New York Mortgage Trust 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For Friday, August 6, 2021

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after the close of market on August 5, 2021. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, August 6, 2021. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.



A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 8337948. The replay will be available until Friday, August 13, 2021.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.