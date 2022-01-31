Log in
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividend Distributions

01/31/2022 | 05:12pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2021. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2021 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

    Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5


Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date
2021
Distribution
Per Share
2021
Ordinary
Dividend
2021
Qualified
Dividend		2021
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2021
Non
Dividend
Distributions
2021
199A Dividends
(4)
3/15/20213/25/20214/26/2021$0.100000$0.022711-$0.009685-$0.067601$0.022711
6/14/20216/24/20217/26/2021$0.100000$0.022715-$0.009685-$0.067601$0.022715
9/13/20219/23/202110/25/2021$0.100000$0.022715-$0.009685-$0.067601$0.022715
12/13/202112/27/20211/25/2022$0.100000$0.022715-$0.009685-$0.067601$0.022715
Totals$0.400000$0.090856-$0.038740-$0.270404$0.090856

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

    Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5


Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date
2021
Distribution
Per Share
2021
Ordinary
Dividend
2021
Qualified
Dividend		2021
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2021
Non
Dividend
Distributions
2021
199A Dividends
(4)
12/7/20201/1/20211/15/2021$0.484375$0.437466-$0.046909--$0.437466
3/15/20214/1/20214/15/2021$0.484375$0.437466-$0.046909--$0.437466
6/14/20217/1/20217/15/2021$0.484375$0.437466-$0.046909--$0.437466
9/13/202110/1/202110/15/2021$0.484375$0.437466-$0.046909--$0.437466
 (1)12/18/2021$0.339063 (1)$0.306227-$0.032836--$0.306227
Totals$2.276563$ 2.056091-$0.220472--$2.056091

(1) Series B Preferred Stock was redeemed in full, effective on December 18, 2021 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this redemption

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

    Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5


Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date
2021
Distribution
Per Share
2021
Ordinary
Dividend
2021
Qualified
Dividend		2021
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2021
Non
Dividend
Distributions
2021
199A Dividends
(4)
12/7/20201/1/20211/15/2021$0.4921875$0.4445207-$0.0476660--$0.4445207
3/15/20214/1/20214/15/2021$0.4921875$0.4445220-$0.0476660--$0.4445220
6/14/20217/1/20217/15/2021$0.4921875$0.4445220-$0.0476660--$0.4445220
 (2)7/30/2021$0.0820312 (2)$0.0740870-$0.0079440--$0.0740870
Totals$1.5585937$1.4076517-$0.1509420--$1.4076517

(2) Series C Preferred Stock was redeemed in full, effective on July 30, 2021 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this redemption

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

    Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5


Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date
2021
Distribution
Per Share
2021
Ordinary
Dividend
2021
Qualified
Dividend		2021
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2021
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2021
199A Dividends
(4)
12/7/20201/1/20211/15/2021$0.500000$0.451578-$0.048422--$0.451578
3/15/20214/1/20214/15/2021$0.500000$0.451578-$0.048422--$0.451578
6/14/20217/1/20217/15/2021$0.500000$0.451578-$0.048422--$0.451578
9/13/202110/1/202110/15/2021$0.500000$0.451578-$0.048422--$0.451578
Totals$2.000000$ 1.806312-$0.193688--$ 1.806312

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604873) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

    Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5


Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date
2021
Distribution
Per Share
2021
Ordinary
Dividend
2021
Qualified
Dividend		2021
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2021
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2021
199A Dividends
(4)
12/7/20201/1/20211/15/2021$0.4921875$0.444520-$0.047666--$0.444520
3/15/20214/1/20214/15/2021$0.4921875$0.444522-$0.047666--$0.444522
6/14/20217/1/20217/15/2021$0.4921875$0.444522-$0.047666--$0.444522
9/13/202110/1/202110/15/2021$0.4921875$0.444522-$0.047666--$0.444522
Totals$1.9687500$1.778086-$0.190664--$1.778086

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604865) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

    Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5
Declaration
Date 		Record
Date 		 Payment
Date		2021
Distribution
Per Share  		2021
Ordinary
Dividend		2021
Qualified
Dividend		2021
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2021
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2021
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2021
199A Dividends
(4)
9/13/202110/1/202110/15/2021$0.467900 (3)$0.422586-$0.045314--$0.422586
Totals$0.467900$0.422586-$0.045314--$0.422586

(3) Series F Preferred Stock was initially issued on July 7, 2021 and this amount represents the initial dividend paid on October 15, 2021, for the third quarter 2021 partial dividend period.

(4) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the Ordinary Dividends in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

New York Mortgage Trust does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

For Further Information
AT THE COMPANY
Investor Relations
Phone: 212-792-0107
Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com


