New Zealand Coastal Seafoods : Appendix 4E and Annual Report

28 August 2020
Annual Report
2020 Financial Year Highlights
NZCS Expands into Nutraceuticals
Completed the acquisition of KDI, a New Zealand based developer of innovative nutraceutical products and services, including ingredient supply, quality and validation, as well as formulation and development, providing the Company with immediate access to the high growth nutraceutical market.
High Value Purchase Agreements
Strategic one year Supply Agreement with German Company, Dr. Behr ("Dr. Behr") for the sale of green lip mussel powders and oils, with the opportunity to further expand revenues as the Company develops additional products.
NZ$4.4m (approximately AU$4.29m) purchase agreement with SuperMilkBaba (NZ) Limited ("SMB"), for the sale of a minimum of 100 tonnes of frozen Ling Maw over a 12 month period.
NZ$400,000 (approx. AU$377,000) purchase agreement with Good Health Product Limited, for the sale of a minimum of 4,000 kilograms of Nutraceutical Oyster Powder over a 12 month period, with opportunities to expand order quantities.
Further Sales and International Expansion
Purchase orders received for NZ$120,000 of Astaxanthin Oil from an existing KDI customer, New Zealand Health Manufacturing, and a new US based customer, Elevate Health Sciences.
US Food and Drug Administration Listing Approval to export products to the United States and European Union Listing Approval received.
Initial Astaxanthin trial order shipped to a leading nutraceutical manufacturer in Japan.
Processing and Production Facility
NZCS moved to the new upgraded and expanded processing and production facility.
PRINCIPAL AND
OPERATIONS
CONTACT
REGISTERED OFFICE
7 Bolt Place
E info@nzcs.co
Suite 5 CPC
Christchurch Airport
P +61 8 9389 3170
145 Stirling Highway
Christchurch 8053
Nedlands, WA
New Zealand
ASX CODE: NZS
Australia, 6009
ABN: 16 124 251 396
www.nzcs.co
Risk Management Programme ("RMP") approval received for Company's new upgraded and expanded processing and production.
NZCS received delivery of a new milling machine used to produce nutraceutical products
NZCS Branded Product Range
Development of NZCS branded ready to eat product range, with these products being sold direct to consumers in NZCS retail packaging.
Agreement with Reach China for the distribution of the Company's ready to eat and nutraceutical product range in Australia, Hong Kong and China.
Export order received from BuyNatural for the NZCS branded ready to eat product range.
Launch of flagship e-commerce portal on the Company's website.
Corporate
NZCS successfully listed on the ASX following a capital raise of $5 million.
Andrew Peti was appointed Chief Executive Office following his appointment as Chief Operating Officer in September 2019.
Rob Wells appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
Anna-LeeFraser appointed to the newly created role of Head of Sales.
NZCS conducted a rights issue raising a total of $1.819m, to fund the Company's growth strategy going forward.
Leading secondary producer of nutraceutical, seafood products and premium marine ingredients New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) ("NZCS", the "Company") presents its Appendix 4E, Annual Report and accompanying commentary for the period ending 30 June 2020.
Authority:
This announcement has been approved by Winton Willesee, Non-Executive Chairman.
New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Company details
Name of entity:
|
New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited
|
|
ABN:
|
16 124 251 396
|
|
Reporting period:
|
For the year ended 30 June 2020
|
Previous period:
|
For the year ended 30 June 2019
|
Results for announcement to the market
|
$'000
|
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
|
up
|
10.7%
|
|
1,514
|
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the members of New
|
Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited
|
up
|
3519.7%
|
to
|
6,805
|
Loss for the year attributable to the members of New Zealand Coastal
|
Seafoods Limited
|
up
|
3519.7%
|
to
|
6,805
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Comments
The loss for the Company after providing for income tax amounted to $6,805,020 (30 June 2019: loss of $188,397).
During the year the Company incurred non-cash expenses of $4,381,689 relating to the acquisition of NZCS Operations Ltd. Under the provisions of AASB 2 Share based payment the transaction was treated as a reverse acquisition - refer to Note 2 of the attached financial report.
Net tangible assets
Reporting Previous
period period
Cents Cents
Net tangible assets per ordinary security (cents)
|
0.27
|
|
nil
|
|
Attachments
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the director's report and the 30 June 2020 financial statements and accompanying notes.
This report is based on the financial statements which have been audited by Crowe Perth.
Signed
Winton Willesee
Director
28 August 2020
Disclaimer
New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:22:03 UTC