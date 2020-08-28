New Zealand Coastal Seafoods : Appendix 4E and Annual Report

NZCS moved to the new upgraded and expanded processing and production facility.

US Food and Drug Administration Listing Approval to export products to the United States and European Union Listing Approval received.

Purchase orders received for NZ$120,000 of Astaxanthin Oil from an existing KDI customer, New Zealand Health Manufacturing, and a new US based customer, Elevate Health Sciences.

NZ$400,000 (approx. AU$377,000) purchase agreement with Good Health Product Limited, for the sale of a minimum of 4,000 kilograms of Nutraceutical Oyster Powder over a 12 month period, with opportunities to expand order quantities.

NZ$4.4m (approximately AU$4.29m) purchase agreement with SuperMilkBaba (NZ) Limited ("SMB"), for the sale of a minimum of 100 tonnes of frozen Ling Maw over a 12 month period.

Strategic one year Supply Agreement with German Company, Dr. Behr ("Dr. Behr") for the sale of green lip mussel powders and oils, with the opportunity to further expand revenues as the Company develops additional products.

Completed the acquisition of KDI, a New Zealand based developer of innovative nutraceutical products and services, including ingredient supply, quality and validation, as well as formulation and development, providing the Company with immediate access to the high growth nutraceutical market.

Leading secondary producer of nutraceutical, seafood products and premium marine ingredients New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) ("NZCS", the "Company") presents its Appendix 4E, Annual Report and accompanying commentary for the period ending 30 June 2020.

NZCS conducted a rights issue raising a total of $1.819m, to fund the Company's growth strategy going forward.

Andrew Peti was appointed Chief Executive Office following his appointment as Chief Operating Officer in September 2019.

NZCS successfully listed on the ASX following a capital raise of $5 million.

Export order received from BuyNatural for the NZCS branded ready to eat product range.

Agreement with Reach China for the distribution of the Company's ready to eat and nutraceutical product range in Australia, Hong Kong and China.

Development of NZCS branded ready to eat product range, with these products being sold direct to consumers in NZCS retail packaging.

NZCS received delivery of a new milling machine used to produce nutraceutical products

Risk Management Programme ("RMP") approval received for Company's new upgraded and expanded processing and production.

About New Zealand Coastal Seafoods

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods (NZCS) is a New Zealand based, ASX listed, secondary producerof nutraceutical, seafood products and premium marine ingredients. The Company recently acquired Kiwi Dreams International Limited (KDI), a leading developer of innovative nutraceutical products and services including ingredient supply, quality and validation, as well as formulationand development.

Through the development of Nutraceutical projects, NZCS has recognised significant opportunities in this high growth market, with the global Nutraceutical market estimated at US$230.9 billion in 2018.1

Harnessing the countries reputation for pure, pristine waters and fisheries provenance, NZCS utilise raw ingredients sourced from New Zealand's finest deep sea fishing companies, employinga nose-to-tailphilosophy to create a range of high-valueproducts.

The Company's mission is to share the sought-after flavours of sustainably-sourced, nutritious, healthy and organic goodness of New Zealand's seafood with Asian consumers, throughexpanding distributor, wholesale and consumer channels.

NZCS's growth strategy is focused on the development of a new nutraceutical product range and increasing production and sales of its flagship, collagen-rich, dried ling maw range and developing high-value ready-to-eat,FMCG products for export into new and existing markets.

