New Zealand Energy : Press Release re Annual General Meeting - 16 September 2022

New Zealand Energy Corp announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

16 September 2022 - Wellington, New Zealand - New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NZ) announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday 16 September 2022 (NZT).

A total of 7,236,020 common shares representing just over 31.17% of the total issued and outstanding common shares were voted at the meeting.

Each of the current directors, James Willis, Mark Dunphy and Dr David Llewellyn were re-elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until successors are elected or appointed:

Shareholders passed all other items of business put forward at the meeting.

