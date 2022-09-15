Advanced search
    NZ   CA6501582077

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.

(NZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:30 2022-09-15 pm EDT
0.1250 CAD    0.00%
05:59pNEW ZEALAND ENERGY : Press Release re Annual General Meeting - 16 September 2022
PU
08/29New Zealand Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/29New Zealand Energy Corp. Announces Production Results for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
New Zealand Energy : Press Release re Annual General Meeting - 16 September 2022

09/15/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
TSX-V: NZ

NEWS RELEASE

New Zealand Energy Corp announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

16 September 2022 - Wellington, New Zealand - New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NZ) announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday 16 September 2022 (NZT).

A total of 7,236,020 common shares representing just over 31.17% of the total issued and outstanding common shares were voted at the meeting.

Each of the current directors, James Willis, Mark Dunphy and Dr David Llewellyn were re-elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until successors are elected or appointed:

Shareholders passed all other items of business put forward at the meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com

Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.

New Zealand toll-free:+64-800-924-427

info@newzealandenergy.com ● www.newzealandenergy.com

Disclaimer

New Zealand Energy Corp. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
