New Zealand Energy : Press Release re NZEC Announces Reserves Evaluation for its Tariki Licence and Extension of Outstanding Convertible Loan

Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Undeveloped reserves have been assigned to the planned new well which is to be drilled in the crest of the Tariki sandstone member in the overthrust structure of the field during 1H 2023;

This reserves evaluation continues the work programme undertaken by the Tariki Joint Venture over the last two years. During 2020, reservoir studies indicated the likely presence of undeveloped gas in the Tariki Field. Encouraged by this assessment and also in support of the gas storage development, the Tariki Joint Venture acquired a 3D seismic survey over the Tariki Permit which was completed in June 2021. Processing of the new data was completed by the end of 2021 and interpretation of the Tariki field data has been ongoing throughout 2022. The Tariki Joint Venture engaged RPS to prepare an independent report of the oil and gas reserves of the Tariki Field and is formalizing plans for drilling a well at Tariki in the first half of 2023 to produce the identified reserves.

1 November 2022 - Wellington, New Zealand - New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NZ) announced today it has received an independent reserves evaluation (the "RPS Reserve Report") dated October 29, 2022 with an effective date of January 1, 2023, from RPS Energy Canada Limited ("RPS") in respect of the Tariki field located in the Petroleum Mining Licence (PML 38138) held as to 50% by NZEC's wholly owned subsidiary, NZEC Tariki Limited.

Also in relation to Tariki, on 28 August, the company advised the licence holders had notified the regulator of their commitment to transform the Tariki field into a gas storage facility. Following receipt of this reserves evaluation, NZEC is proceeding to share technical data with storage counterparties who have entered confidentiality agreements. The planned well could form part of the storage development.

NZEC also announced that further to its July 20, 2021, August 16, 2021 and July 17, 2022 news releases, in connection with the existing CAD$2,000,000 Convertible Loan Agreement with Arizona Finance Limited, the term of such Convertible Loan Agreement has been extended with the agreement of both the Company and Arizona Finance Limited to May 31, 2023, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The company is reviewing its requirements for capital for 2023, and plans to reach a conclusion on this by the end of Q1, 2023. Further details will be announced in due course.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Corp.

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com

Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

This document contains certain forward- looking information or statements ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding NZEC's business and the proposed extension of the Convertible Loan Agreement. The reader's attention is specifically drawn to the qualifications, disclosure and cautionary statements in these documents regarding forward- looking statements, and reserve and resource estimates. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The Company notes that such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond NZEC's control, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward looking information.

As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document or the date of the documents referenced above, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OIL & GAS ADVISORIES

All reserve references in this press release are to gross reserves as at the effective date of the applicable evaluation. Gross reserves are NZEC's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties and including any royalty interests

- 2 -