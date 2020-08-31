New Zealand Energy : Q2 - MD&A 0 08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT Send by mail :

Management's Discussion and Analysis Six Months Ended 30 June 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Management's Discussion & Analysis This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated 31 August 2020, for the quarter ended 30 June 2020. It should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial statements for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 of New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC" or the "Company") as publicly filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com. NZEC reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the associated Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial statements, are presented in accordance with IFRS. This MD&A includes certain statements which may be deemed "forward-looking statements" (see Forward-lookingInformation). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NZEC's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NZ". Additional information is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com. NZEC's BUSINESS NZEC, through its subsidiaries (collectively "NZEC" or "the Company") is engaged in the production of and exploration for oil and natural gas, as well as the operation of midstream assets, in New Zealand. The Company's assets are located on New Zealand's North Island in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand's only commercial oil and gas producing area. Background NZEC is the Operator of three Petroleum Mining Licences ("PMLs"), one Petroleum Mining Permit ("PMP") and one Petroleum Exploration Permit ("PEP"). It holds a 50% interest, in PML 38138 ("Tariki Licence"), PML 38140 ("Waihapa Licence") and PML 38141 ("Ngaere Licence") (collectively the "TWN Licences"). L&M Energy Limited ("L&M") hold the remaining 50%. NZEC has a 100% interest in PMP 55491 ("Copper Moki") and PEP 51150 (the "Eltham Permit"). NZEC holds a 50% working interest in, and is operator of, the Waihapa Production Station and associated gathering and sales infrastructure (collectively the "TWN Assets"), providing a range of services to operated assets and to third parties including operation of the Ahuroa gas storage facility, oil handling and pipeline throughput, gas processing and transport, LPG storage and produced water handling and disposal. OPERATING & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The following are the operating highlights for the quarter: Safety: There have been no HSE incidents through Q2, i.e. no First Aid Treatment cases or Lost Time Injuries. The last First Aid Treatment Case was October 19, 2019 (minor laceration), and the last LTI 30 July 2019 (rolled ankle). The effective management of COVID-19 in New Zealand meant that while New Zealand was effectively locked down in late March, the country had re-opened fully by June 8, 2020. NZECs core operations were considered essential services and hence continued throughout this period, albeit with personnel distancing, and modified PPE and hygiene procedures in place. Copper Moki-1: Copper Moki-1 averaged ~89 bopd oil through Q2 and finished the quarter at 85 bopd and 42 bwpd. The performance of Copper Moki-1 is closely monitored, and periodic condensate flushes are carried out as/when production is affected by sand and wax deposition. Copper Moki-2: Copper Moki-2 production for Q2 averaged 16 bopd and was producing at 14 bopd and ~1 bwpd at quarter end. This well responds positively to periodic condensate flushes to remove wax and sand from around the perforations and the pump intake, and these are routinely carried out as required, typically on a 2 to 3 monthly basis. Waihapa Production Station Low OPEX Mode ; Operations at Waihapa continued through Q2 focussing primarily on third-party oil and gas handling services, processing production from the company's Copper Moki interests and optimising the cyclic oil production of Waihapa-Ngaere wells. Waihapa-Ngaere Production: The average rate (NZEC share) for Q2 2020 was 17 bopd. This was a decrease from the 20 bopd NZEC share (100% oil) in Q1 2020. At quarter end the Waihapa Field oil rate was producing 17 bopd (NZEC share). 2 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis WN Enhanced Oil Recovery Project: The Waihapa-Ngaere Enhanced Oil Project is being re-evaluated to determine the optimum production strategy and technology based on the results of Stages 1 through 5, carried out from 2017 to 2019. This work includes reservoir modelling and updated economics based on significantly lower oil prices than previously expected. This work will be completed during Q3 2020. Production: Production for the second quarter was 11,757 boe (90% oil) (with an average 130 boe per day); compared to the first quarter of 2020 when production was 13,302 boe (99% oil) (with an average 146 boe per day). Sales (oil): Oil sales for Q2 of 9,283 bbl realised $257,820 (with an average oil sale price of $27.77 per bbl); compared to the Q1 2020 sales of 14,451 bbl realised $869,751 (with an average oil sale price of $60.57 per bbl). Processing revenue: Third party processing volumes were stable through Q2. The temporary suspension of the LPG storage revenue was resolved at the end of the quarter with the approval of the Waihapa Facility Safety Case by the regulator in May 2020. Storage revenues from the LPG bullets has resumed (See "Recent Developments"). The TWN Assets (NZEC share) generated $554,377 from processing fees for Q2, compared to $520,541 for the previous quarter, with a number of third-party customers accessing a range of services including site operations, oil processing and handling, oil and gas pipeline throughput services, gas processing, and produced water disposal. Tariki PML 38138; On 19 June 2020 the company received approval of the Tariki Licence Extension of Duration to July 2026.The revised Work Program to focus on undeveloped gas and on the potential of gas storage or carbon sequestration facility was agreed with the regulator in February . See "Recent Developments". Eltham PEP 51150: The studies to firm up the next stage of appraising the oil discovery in this permit are in progress as scheduled. See "Recent Developments". 2020 OUTLOOK Key objectives for the balance of 2020 include: Maintaining our Safety Culture of zero harm to people and the environment in partnership with the local community. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have posed, and continue to pose, substantial challenges to maintaining safe operations within the COVID related regulatory restrictions. Optimising the management of the Copper Moki-1/Waitapu-2 waterflood and extending the waterflood area where commercially viable, potentially into the Copper Moki-2 pool. Re-evaluating the Waihapa-Ngaere Enhanced Oil Recovery Project to determine the optimum production strategy and technology based on the results of Stages 1 through 5, carried out from 2017 through 2019, is in progress. This work includes reservoir modelling and updated economics based on the currently significantly lower oil prices than expected. This work will be completed in Q3 2020. In addition, this work will assess how to proceed with the Ngaere- 1 ESP well and re-configuring of the water disposal to shallower intervals at the Waihapa B site. Award of the Tariki PML 38138 extension of duration and work program change from the regulator was a key priority for 2020 and was achieved on 19 June 2020. The Company is progressing the Work Program as a priority through Q3 and Q4 of 2020, including planning for 3D seismic covering the Tariki Field area to properly define the by-passed gas and structural compartments, which is due to be completed and interpreted by mid-2022. Identifying and maturing opportunities within the Company assets for low cost and/or low risk developments. This includes opportunities within the producing Waihapa, Ngaere and Copper Moki assets as well as those in the Eltham Appraisal Extension which may be accessible from existing wells and/or other commercial opportunities. Exploration and appraisal opportunities within the Licences and Permits operated by the Company will be updated and re-evaluated with the objective of being able to quickly implement the best of these when the Company and/or its Joint Venture choose, later in 2020 or in 2021. The opportunities to be evaluated include: improved recovery in the Copper Moki area;

undeveloped discovered oil in the Copper Moki, Waihapa-Ngaere and Tariki permits;

Waihapa-Ngaere and Tariki permits; undeveloped discovered gas in the Tariki Permit and the Mangahewa Formation gas in the Waihapa and Ngaere permits; and

Mt Messenger exploration prospects in the Waihapa-Ngaere permit adjacent to existing infrastructure. 3 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Business Reorganisation; The COVID-19 pandemic and the associated very significant drop in commodity prices have necessitated a complete review of both the Company's operating structure. A business reorganisation was undertaken and where practical the headcount has been reduced. Detailed analysis of each change has been performed to ensure no compromises in functionality or safety has been introduced. The initial results from this change have been very positive in both results and costs. Tariki Licence (PML38138) : The regulator has awarded an extension of the current licence term by 5 years to July 2026. The existing work programme was modified to allow the identified undeveloped gas and gas storage projects to be advanced. The company is nearing completion of detailed reservoir simulation modelling and is proceeding with scoping and commercial analyses, and 3D seismic planning to be able to progress the opportunities in this Licence through the latter part of 2020. See " Property Review and Outlook FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT Three months Three months Six months ended Six months ended ended 30 June 30 June ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2020 2019 2019 bbl bbl bbl bbl Production (oil) 23,638 10,426 25,400 11,683 Sales (oil) 23,643 9,283 27,833 14,042 $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl $/bbl Price 47.69 27.77 83.48 87.82 Production costs 32.31 29.31 31.84 43.19 Royalties 2.82 1.65 5.69 6.34 Field netback 13.49 (0.80) 45.95 38.29 $ $ $ $ Revenue 2,718,123 1,010,676 5,337,458 2,705,940 Total comprehensive loss (1,283,144) (391,152) (874,471) (694,256) Net finance expense 94,442 43,427 119,854 49,376 Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.005) (0.002) (0.003) (0.002) Current Assets 1,616,575 3,049,909 Total Assets 16,091,484 19,771,288 Total long-term liabilities 13,103,672 13,641,373 Total liabilities 14,304,764 15,752,964 Shareholders' equity 1,786,720 4,018,324 Note: The abbreviation bbl means barrel of oil. 4 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis PROPERTY REVIEW AND OUTLOOK This section reviews activities and developments during the reporting period in respect of the Company's assets (see map following). The Company produces from Waihapa and Ngaere production wells in the TWN Petroleum Mining Licences and from the Copper Moki wells in the Copper Moki Mining Permit. TWN Petroleum Mining Licences Waihapa/Ngaere The Waihapa Ngaere Enhanced Oil Recovery project mobilizes stranded oil by reducing reservoir pressure and increasing pressure differentials on lower conductivity fractures in the reservoir. The lattermost stages of the enhanced oil recovery project were implemented in Q2 2019 and consisted of installation of an ESP (Electric Submersible Pump) in the Ngaere-1 well and re-routing the produced water system away from Waihapa- 5 in the south to the Toko E site in the very north of the Tikorangi Field area. Total fluid rates from Waihapa-Ngaere Field were reduced to ~2,500-4,000 bfpd from early October 2019 to late February 2020 due to the problems with the tubing hole at Ngaere-1 reducing the ESP lifting efficiency. Since late March 2020, the cessation of continuous gas-lift has reduced total fluid rates to an average of ~900 bfpd. Work has progressed to enable produced water disposal into the over-lying Mount Messenger Formation at the Waihapa B site. This will maximise the pressure depletion effects possible with increased reservoir production rates. The Mount Messenger water disposal capacity has been available from the end of 2019 and the shallower Kiore Sand capability has been planned and is ready to implement, if required, later this year. A re-evaluation of the optimum way to progress the Enhanced Oil Project using the results to date and with updated commercial and reservoir models is underway and will be completed during Q3 2020. This work will inform the next stages of the Waihapa-Ngaere Field re-development. Tariki The Tariki licence (PML38138) extension of duration to 20 July 2026 has been awarded along with agreement to a modified work programme. The new Work Program refocuses the work on both potential by-passed gas and on gas storage (or carbon sequestration) projects. Recent geological and reservoir studies have firmed up the scale and certainty of contingent by-passedgas-condensate resources and the technical viability of gas storage in the depleted sector of the field. The latter reflects the changes in the NZ regulatory and economic environment since the previous licence extension awarded in 2016. It is apparent to the Company there is commercial impetus for another gas storage project in the local market. See also Permit Expenditure Plans below. Copper Moki Petroleum Mining Permit Copper Moki-1:In Q2 2020 production averaged ~89 bopd. The performance of the water-injection well, Waitapu-2, appears to dominate the production response seen at Copper Moki-1, and stimulation using acid to remove scale in mid 2019 resulted in an increase in oil and water production at Copper Moki-1. The injectivity of Waitapu-2, and the availability of water for injection, declined through Q2 2020 and routine re-stimulation of Waitapu-2 is now required. Copper Moki-2:. The new pump installation in Copper Moki-2 in Q3 2019 increased production but this had declined into Q2 2020, thought to be due to sand and wax build-up in the well. A series of condensate flushes to remove wax and sand deposition have been successfully carried out approximately every 2 to 3 months, including in late August 2020. Water production has remained stable and typically at less than 1 bwpd. Reservoir analyses indicate that the OIIP is larger than prior estimates and there is likely to be more recoverable oil than previously interpreted in this pool. A waterflood implementation will be evaluated using reservoir modelling in the latter half of 2020. 5 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis Eltham Petroleum Exploration Permit On 5 November 2019 the regulator granted an Appraisal Extension over a substantially reduced area (898 acres or 3.6km2) of PEP 51150. The application area includes the 2012 Arakamu- 2 discovery well, which produced oil from the Miocene Moki Formation when tested in Q1-13. The revised Work Program for the Appraisal Extension Area includes evaluating and testing an artificial lift system in Arakamu-2 by March 2021. Studies to define and support this work are scheduled for the latter half of 2020. TWN Midstream Assets Services are provided to Gas Services New Zealand in relation to operation of the Ahuroa Gas Storage facility. In addition, other parties are accessing services for oil processing, handling and pipeline throughput, and handling and disposal of produced water. A safety case has been in-place for the Waihapa Production Station since May 2020. This meets both anticipated future regulatory requirements and allows for utilisation of the plant to its potential (e.g. allowing third party storage of LPG in the 3 LPG storage bullets) thus enhancing third party revenue). The Company continues to explore opportunities with existing and new customers for liquids and gas handling, oil and gas transportation and operating services. 6 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q3 $ $ $ $ Total assets 16,091,484 16,363,204 16,849,590 19,964,456 Exploration and evaluation assets - - - - Property, plant and equipment 14,014,497 13,699,525 13,198,851 16,604,971 Working capital 415,483 551,887 1,110,779 1,171,401 Revenues 1,010,676 1,707,447 2,437,926 1,888,520 Accumulated deficit (142,537,209) (142,083,101) (141,292,065) (140,544,059) Total comprehensive income (loss) (391,152) (891,992) (545,804) (402,656) Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.002) (0.003) (0.003) (0.001) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.002) (0.003) (0.003) (0.001) 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2018 Q4 2018 Q3 $ $ $ $ Total assets 19,771,288 19,694,607 19,482,944 19,995,634 Exploration and evaluation assets - - - - Property, plant and equipment 16,176,264 15,708,927 14,595,173 14,933,065 Working capital 938,318 1,115,948 1,254,314 1,600,803 Revenues 2,705,940 2,631,519 3,017,229 2,941,542 Accumulated deficit (140,353,014) (139,809,509) (139,667,184) (138,521,200) Total comprehensive income (loss) (694,256) (180,215) (820,151) (246,052) Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.002) (0.001) (0.005) (0.001) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.002) (0.001) (0.005) (0.001) See "NZEC's Business", "Property Review & Outlook" and "Results of Operations", for the activities to which this summary of quarterly results relates. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 This section of the MD&A provides analysis of the Company's operations in respect of the second quarter of 2020 ("Three Month Period") and the year to date ("Six Month Period") compared to results achieved for the same periods in 2019. See Operating & Financial Highlights and Property Review and Outlook for a summary of the second quarter 2020 operational events and activities. Production and sales Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June Barrels or BOE 2020 2019 2020 2019 Production - Oil 10,426 11,683 23,638 25,400 Sales - Oil 9,283 14,042 23,643 27,833 Sales - Gas (BOE) 1,331 - 1,421 - TOTAL Production (BOE) 11,757 11,683 25,059 25,400 Production has decreased significantly when compared with 2019. This primarily the result of the reduced production from Waihapa-Ngaere due to the Ngaere-ESP tubing failure and the temporary disposal of produced water back into the field at Waihapa-5 from August 2018 to June 2019. Revenues Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Oil Sales 257,820 1,233,070 1,127,571 2,323,636 Gas Sales 21,301 - 22,738 - Processing Revenue 554,377 642,534 1,074,918 1,262,241 Other Revenue 73,689 76,841 170,800 178985 Purchased oil sold* 118,762 842,574 388,863 1,731,000 Royalty** (15,273) (89,079) (66,767) (158,404) Oil sales per bbl 27.77 87.82 47.69 83.48 7 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis Note. In respect to Oil Sales, revenue is derived from oil sales volume, oil price and exchange rate. The realised per barrel price is based on the Brent crude oil price. Gas sales - Gas sales through the quarter have not been large, primarily due to the limited days of injection to the Ahuroa Gas Storage Facility (AGS) via Waihapa, which to date is currently the gas sales route. We continue to pursue alternative routes to sell produced gas using both existing and new pipeline connections to the Waihapa Production Station. Processing Revenue - the decrease is a result of less third-party processing volumes, including LPG storage, as noted in point 9 of Operating and Financial Highlights above. Other Revenue - consulting services provided for third parties: 2020 Ahuroa Gas Storage expansion project and Ahuroa Reservoir Operational support. These services were reduced during Q2 due to COVID-19 restrictions in place in New Zealand. These have resumed in Q3 2020. *Purchased oil sold:The Company has an arrangement with a third party whereby the Company purchases oil, charges a processing fee and subsequently sells the oil. Any unsold oil is carried as inventory. **Royalty: Royalties paid are based on an ad valorem Crown royalty of 5% at Copper Moki and 10% (less allowable costs) for the TWN Licences. In addition, for the TWN Licences, there is a 9% overriding royalty payable to Beach Energy with a calculation based on the Crown royalty calculation. Total costs are related to the mix and source of production. Production costs Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Production costs 249,934 606,391 741,773 886,319 Production cost per bbl 29.31 43.19 32.31 31.84 Production costs include the impact of oil inventory value changes* Production costs per bbl in 2020 included costs associated with a CM1 workover ($36,000) and the acquisition of additional emissions trading carbon credits required to settle historical obligations arising from an audit. ($86,000). The production cost per barrel in Q2 is lower than previous quarters due to the cost savings that have resulted from the business reorganisation implemented Q2. *Oil inventory value changes. Where higher oil inventory values occur (due to an increase in the Brent oil price) it results in an increase in the oil inventory value, and hence a decrease in production costs. Processing costs Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Processing costs 196,679 452,291 783,765 779,141 Processing costs include the impact of oil inventory value changes* on the volume of oil held in the pipeline. *Oil inventory value changes. Where higher oil inventory values occur (due to an increase in the Brent oil price) it results in an inccrease in the oil inventory value, hence adecrease in processing costs. Depreciation and depletion Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Depreciation and depletion 243,231 282,809 502,800 595,699 8 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis Depletion on oil and gas assets is calculated using the unit-of-production method by reference to the ratio of production during the respective periods as compared to the related total proved and probable reserves of oil and natural gas, taking into account estimated future development costs necessary to access those reserves. General and Administrative Expenses Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ General and administrative expense 599,952 867,292 1,442,528 1,774,519 The decrease in 2020 reflects lower salary and wages with cost reductions continuing to be a focus. See further breakdown in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 11, General and Administrative Expenses Finance Expense Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Accretion 43,427 49,376 94,442 106,937 Interest on Financial Payables - - - 12,917 Total Finance expense 43,427 49,376 94,442 119,854 Accretion reflects the expense associated with asset retirement obligations. See Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 7, Asset Retirement Obligations, for more information. Interest on Financial Payables has been recognised using the effective interest method. There was full repayment of the Financial Payable in Q1-19. Abandonment Provision movement Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Abandonment provision movement 7,200 139,787 9,759 141,737 Abandonment provision movement arises from the change in estimate for abandonment of wells which have previously been fully impaired. Exchange Difference on Translation of Foreign Currency Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Exchange Difference - gain / (loss) 62,956 (169,751) (38,000) (188,641) Exchange rate at beginning of period 0.8508 0.8971 0.8796 0.9071 Exchange rate at end of period 0.8778 0.8768 0.8778 0.8768 Exchange differences arise from the translation of foreign operations and monetary items (largely based in NZD). The NZD exchange rate has weakened against the CAD over both the Six Month Periods to 30th June 2019 and 2020, and also the Three Month period to 30th June 2019 resulting in translation losses. The NZD exchange rate strengthened in the Three Month period to 30th June 2020, resulting in a translation gain. 9 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis PETROLEUM PROPERTY ACTIVITIES, OPERATIONS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Capital Expenditure The Company recognised the following additions in Oil and gas assets during the Three- and Six-Month Periods: Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ TWN Assets - - 75,228 Copper Moki 295 109 50,190 - Waihapa - 69,017 - 348,367 Administrative - 1,155 - 2,323 TOTAL 295 70,281 50,190 425,918 Waihapa spend in 2019 relates to the Ngaere-1 ESP project. Copper Moki, spend in 2020 relates to Flare line pipes, gas ejector, and new gas metering equipment. TWN Assets spend in 2019 relates to tank bunds and gas chromatograph. COMMITMENTS See details provided in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 14, Commitments. PERMIT EXPENDITURE PLANS See details provided in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 15, Permit Expenditure Plans. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 408,522 1,474,809 Working capital 415,483 1,110,779 The Company continues to pursue a number of options to improve its financial capacity, including cash flow from oil and gas production, credit facilities, commercial arrangements or other financing alternatives to enable it to undertake operations required to further exploit the permits and licences it holds, with the objective of increasing petroleum production. Its ability to improve its financial capacity including its ability to maintain financing facilities it currently has in place and the relative success of, and cash flow generated from, intended operations including the production achieved and the oil price obtained cannot be assured. See the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 1, Going Concern. CASH FLOW 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 Cash provided by / (used in) $ $ Operating activities (989,081) 130,016 Investing activities (50,190) (425,918) Financing activities - - Net loss for the six-month period was $1,245,144 (2019: $685,830). The more significant non-cash items included in the net profit during the period included $514,943 in depreciation, depletion and accretion (2019: $608,083) together with a change in non-cash working capital items of ($73,614) (2019: ($36,075)). Investing activities were for the purchase of oil and gas properties. 10 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS See details provided in Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 12, Related Party Transactions. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS The Company does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements. CHANGE OF ACCOUNTING POLICY and ADOPTION OF NEW OR REVISED IFRSs The Company has used the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, refer Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 2, Summary of Significant Accounting Policies. NON-IFRS DISCLOSURES NZEC uses certain terms for measurement within this MD&A which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and these measurements may differ from other companies' and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. The term "field netback" is not a recognized measure under the applicable IFRSs. Management of the Company believes the measure is useful to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information, in addition to profit and loss and cash flow from operating activities as defined by IFRS, for evaluating the Company's operating performance. Field netback is reconciled as follows to the Company's Consolidated Financial statements for the Three Month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019: Three Month Period ended Six Month Period ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Net Revenue Oil sales 257,820 1,233,070 1,127,571 2,323,636 Royalties (15,273) (89,079) (66,767) (158,404) Production Costs (249,934) (606,391) (741,773) (886,319) Sub-total net revenue (a) (7,387) 537,600 319,031 1,278,913 Barrels of Oil sold (b) 9,283 14,042 23,643 27,833 Field Netback [(a)/(b)] $/bbl (0.80) 38.29 13.49 45.95 SHARE CAPITAL The Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of voting common shares. As at 30 June 2020, the Company had 232,123,459 common shares outstanding. As of the date of this MD&A, the Company's share capitalization included 232,123,459 common shares, nil warrants and nil share options, the remaining balance having expired on 24 June 2020. RISK FACTORS Natural resources exploration and development involves a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. The Company's business is subject to the risks normally encountered in the oil and natural gas industry such as the marketability of, and prices for, oil and natural gas, competition with companies having greater resources, acquisition, exploration and production risks, need for capital, fluctuations in the market price and demand for oil and natural gas, the regulation of the oil and natural gas industry by various levels of government and public protests. The success of further development and exploration projects cannot be assured. In addition, the Company's operations are outside of Canada and are subject to risks arising from foreign exchange and foreign regulatory regimes. The Company works to mitigate these risks through such mechanisms as its project and opportunity evaluation processes, engagement with joint venture parties and employing appropriately skilled staff. In addition, insurance policies, consistent with industry practice, are maintained to protect against loss of assets, well blowouts and third party liability. The Company is committed to operating in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, safely and with due regard to the environment. 11 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "objective", "plan", "seek", "expect", "potential", "pursue", "subject to", "can", "could", "hopeful", "contingent", "anticipate", "look forward", and sim ilar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given these expectations will prove to be correct. This document contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: business strategy, strength and focus; the granting of regulatory approvals; the timing for receipt of regulatory approvals; geological and engineering estimates relating to the resource potential of the properties; the estimated quantity and quality of the Company's oil and natural gas resources; supply and demand for oil and natural gas and the Company's ability to market crude oil and natural gas; expectations regarding the Company's ability to continually add to reserves and resources through acquisitions and development; the Company's ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the Company's ability to raise capital on appropriate terms, or at all; the ability of the Company's subsidiaries to obtain mining permits and access right s in respect of land and resource and environmental consents; the recoverability of the Company's crude oil, natural gas reserves and resources; and future capital expenditures to be made by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth below and elsewhere in the document, such as the speculative nature of exploration, appraisal and development of oil and natural gas properties; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas resources; changes in the cost of operations, including costs of extracting and delivering oil and natural gas to market, affecting the potential profitability of oil and natural gas exploration; operating hazards and risks inherent in oil and natural gas operations; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; market conditions which prevent the Company from raising the funds necessary for exploration and development on acceptable terms or at all; global financial market events which cause significant volatility in commodity prices; unexpected costs or liabilities for environmental matters; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of resources, skilled personnel, and access to equipment and services required for exploration, development and production; changes in exchange rates, laws of New Zealand or laws of Canada affecting foreign trade, taxation and investment; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; and other factors. Readers are cautioned the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Statements relating to "reserves and resources" are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the resources described can be profitably produced in the future. This document includes references to management's forecasts of future development, probability of success, production and cash flows from such operations, which represent management's best estimates at the time. The forward-looking statements contained in the document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements speak only as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING RESERVE & RESOURCE ESTIMATES The oil and gas reserves calculations and income projections were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"). The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six Mcf: one bbl was used by NZEC. This conversion ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on: the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical, and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are classified according to the degree of certainty associated with the estimates. Proved Reserves are those reserves which can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Probable Reserves are those additional reserves which are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Revenue projections presented are based in part on forecasts of market prices, current exchange rates, inflation, market demand and government policy which are subject to uncertainties and may in future differ materially from the forecasts above. Present values of future net revenues do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the reserves evaluated. The report also contains forward-looking statements including expectations of future production and capital expenditures. Information concerning reserves may also be deemed to be forward looking as estimates imply the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future. These statements are based on current expectations which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results to differ from those anticipated. Contingent resources are those quantities of oil and gas estimated on a given date to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which 12 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political and regulatory matters, or a lack of markets. Prospective resources are those quantities of oil and gas estimated on a given date to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations. The resources reported are estimates only and there is no certainty any portion of the reported resources will be discovered and, if discovered, will be economically viable or technically feasible to produce. 13 New Zealand Energy Corp Three-month period ended 30 June 2020 Attachments Original document

