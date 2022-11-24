New Zealand Energy : Q3 - 2022 - Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of New Zealand Energy Corp. ("the Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for the review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
New Zealand Energy Corp.
Nine month period ended 30 September 2022
2
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notes
30 September
31 December
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
3
462,976
463,272
Accounts and other receivables
4
1,709,460
1,507,720
Prepaid expenses
82,225
100,630
Inventories
5
645,969
619,832
Total current assets
2,900,630
2,691,454
Non-Current
Inventories
5
226,604
247,008
Property, plant and equipment
6
9,962,176
11,901,903
Intangible Assets
7
138,078
154,859
Total non-current assets
10,326,858
12,303,770
Total assets
13,227,488
14,995,224
Liabilities
Current
Trade and other Payables
9
2,615,241
2,166,321
Convertible Loan
10
2,237,285
2,087,696
Asset retirement obligation
8
-
-
Total current liabilities
4,852,526
4,254,017
Non-Current
Asset retirement obligations
8
7,148,382
9,129,665
Total liabilities
12,000,908
13,383,682
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
11
109,738,706
109,738,706
Accumulated deficit
(108,512,126)
(108,127,164)
Total shareholders' equity
1,226,580
1,611,542
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
13,227,488
14,995,224
Description of business and going concern (Note 1)
These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on 25 November 2022.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"James Willis"
"Mark Dunphy"
James Willis, Director
Mark Dunphy, Director
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
New Zealand Energy Corp.
Nine month period ended 30 September 2022
3
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
As at 30 September 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Balance, 1 January 2021
Net loss for the period Share Consolidation
Other comprehensive income for the period
Balance, 30 September 2021
Number of
Share Capital
Share based
Share based
Foreign
Accumulated
Total equity
shares
payments
payments
currency
deficit
reserve
reserve
translation
(options)
(warrants)
reserve
232,123,459
109,738,706
21,289,710
1,349,289
12,133,939
(141,907,094)
2,604,550
-
-
-
-
-
(425,116)
(425,116)
11
(208,911,113)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(203,486)
-
(203,486)
23,212,346
109,738,706
21,289,710
1,349,289
11,903,453
(142,332,210)
1,975,948
Balance, 1 January 2022
23,212,346
109,738,706
21,289,710
1,349,289
11,892,001
(142,658,164)
1,611,542
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(32,494)
(32,494)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
(352,468)
-
(352,468)
Balance, 30 September 2022
23,212,346
109,738,706
21,289,710
1,349,289
11,539,533
(142,690,658)
1,226,580
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
New Zealand Energy Corp.
Nine month period ended 30 September 2022
4
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the nine month periods ended 30 September 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notes
Three months ended 30
Nine months ended 30
September
September
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Revenues
Revenue
12
1,165,431
1,256,247
3,713,701
3,771,607
Royalties
(45,177)
(41,723)
(141,469)
(121,440)
1,120,254
1,214,524
3,572,232
3,650,167
Expenses and other items
Production costs
400,373
515,654
1,168,083
1,102,753
Purchased oil
12
-
254,780
-
877,939
Processing costs
294,610
301,905
720,011
556,358
Depreciation and depletion
6,7
80,107
103,361
314,579
406,387
General and administrative
13
536,949
396,547
1,332,051
1,285,113
Finance expense
129,851
22,495
354,586
103,930
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(15,445)
17,538
(17,626)
7,544
Inventory write-down
-
-
-
-
Abandonment provision movement
(51,534)
14,641
(266,958)
(264,741)
1,374,911
1,626,921
3,604,726
4,075,283
Net Profit/(loss)
Other comprehensive loss:
Exchange difference on translation of foreign currency (i)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
Basic and diluted loss per share Weighted average shares outstanding
(254,657)
(412,397)
(32,494)
(425,116)
(64,084)
26,932
(352,468)
(203,486)
(318,741)
(385,465)
(384,962)
(628,602)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.02)
23,212,346
23,212,346
23,212,346
23,212,346
(i) Exchange difference on translation of foreign currency may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss.
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
New Zealand Energy Corp.
Nine month period ended 30 September 2022
5
