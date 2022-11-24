Advanced search
    NZ   CA6501582077

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.

(NZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:42 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.1000 CAD    0.00%
New Zealand Energy : Q3 - 2022 - Financial Statements

11/24/2022 | 03:04pm EST
Third Quarter 2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

30 September 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of New Zealand Energy Corp. ("the Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for the review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

New Zealand Energy Corp.

Nine month period ended 30 September 2022

2

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notes

30 September

31 December

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current

Cash

3

462,976

463,272

Accounts and other receivables

4

1,709,460

1,507,720

Prepaid expenses

82,225

100,630

Inventories

5

645,969

619,832

Total current assets

2,900,630

2,691,454

Non-Current

Inventories

5

226,604

247,008

Property, plant and equipment

6

9,962,176

11,901,903

Intangible Assets

7

138,078

154,859

Total non-current assets

10,326,858

12,303,770

Total assets

13,227,488

14,995,224

Liabilities

Current

Trade and other Payables

9

2,615,241

2,166,321

Convertible Loan

10

2,237,285

2,087,696

Asset retirement obligation

8

-

-

Total current liabilities

4,852,526

4,254,017

Non-Current

Asset retirement obligations

8

7,148,382

9,129,665

Total liabilities

12,000,908

13,383,682

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

11

109,738,706

109,738,706

Accumulated deficit

(108,512,126)

(108,127,164)

Total shareholders' equity

1,226,580

1,611,542

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,227,488

14,995,224

Description of business and going concern (Note 1)

These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on 25 November 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

"Mark Dunphy"

James Willis, Director

Mark Dunphy, Director

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

New Zealand Energy Corp.

Nine month period ended 30 September 2022

3

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

As at 30 September 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Balance, 1 January 2021

Net loss for the period Share Consolidation

Other comprehensive income for the period

Balance, 30 September 2021

Number of

Share Capital

Share based

Share based

Foreign

Accumulated

Total equity

shares

payments

payments

currency

deficit

reserve

reserve

translation

(options)

(warrants)

reserve

232,123,459

109,738,706

21,289,710

1,349,289

12,133,939

(141,907,094)

2,604,550

-

-

-

-

-

(425,116)

(425,116)

11

(208,911,113)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(203,486)

-

(203,486)

23,212,346

109,738,706

21,289,710

1,349,289

11,903,453

(142,332,210)

1,975,948

Balance, 1 January 2022

23,212,346

109,738,706

21,289,710

1,349,289

11,892,001

(142,658,164)

1,611,542

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(32,494)

(32,494)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

(352,468)

-

(352,468)

Balance, 30 September 2022

23,212,346

109,738,706

21,289,710

1,349,289

11,539,533

(142,690,658)

1,226,580

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

New Zealand Energy Corp.

Nine month period ended 30 September 2022

4

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the nine month periods ended 30 September 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notes

Three months ended 30

Nine months ended 30

September

September

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Revenues

Revenue

12

1,165,431

1,256,247

3,713,701

3,771,607

Royalties

(45,177)

(41,723)

(141,469)

(121,440)

1,120,254

1,214,524

3,572,232

3,650,167

Expenses and other items

Production costs

400,373

515,654

1,168,083

1,102,753

Purchased oil

12

-

254,780

-

877,939

Processing costs

294,610

301,905

720,011

556,358

Depreciation and depletion

6,7

80,107

103,361

314,579

406,387

General and administrative

13

536,949

396,547

1,332,051

1,285,113

Finance expense

129,851

22,495

354,586

103,930

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(15,445)

17,538

(17,626)

7,544

Inventory write-down

-

-

-

-

Abandonment provision movement

(51,534)

14,641

(266,958)

(264,741)

1,374,911

1,626,921

3,604,726

4,075,283

Net Profit/(loss)

Other comprehensive loss:

Exchange difference on translation of foreign currency (i)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

Basic and diluted loss per share Weighted average shares outstanding

(254,657)

(412,397)

(32,494)

(425,116)

(64,084)

26,932

(352,468)

(203,486)

(318,741)

(385,465)

(384,962)

(628,602)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

23,212,346

23,212,346

23,212,346

23,212,346

(i) Exchange difference on translation of foreign currency may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss.

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

New Zealand Energy Corp.

Nine month period ended 30 September 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Zealand Energy Corp. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 20:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
