New Zealand Energy : Q3 - 2022 - Financial Statements

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of New Zealand Energy Corp. ("the Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for the review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

New Zealand Energy Corp.

Nine month period ended 30 September 2022

2